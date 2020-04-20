Person reportedly injured after power line incident in Launceston

news, local-news,

Updated – 1.44pm: Patterson and Wellington streets have been cleared. Police remain at the scene and motorists are being diverted at the Patterson and Wellington streets, as well as Patterson and Park streets. Police have urged Launceston motorists and pedestrians to obey traffic diversions in place around Launceston College, Bridge Road and Trevallyn Road while emergency services respond to reports of a damaged power line. Police are conducting traffic control diverting motorists around the affected area. A person has reportedly received non-life-threatening injuries. Further details will be provided by police when available.

