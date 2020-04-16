Person with coronavirus worked at three nursing homes

coronavirus,

Tasmania has recorded 11 more coronavirus cases and the Public Health Service is working with three nursing homes on the North-West Coast after a health care worker was diagnosed. This brings the state's total to 180. So far 67 people have recovered and there have been six deaths. Public Health Director Mark Veitch said 10 of the new cases were from the North-West and one was from the South. Dr Veitch said contract tracing found a health worker diagnosed with coronavirus, who had worked shifts at both the North West Regional Hospital and the North West Private Hospital, had also worked at nursing homes. "The person was diagnosed yesterday and investigations have been conducted last night and today to determine their movements," he said. "It has been found that the person worked shifts at Melaleuca Nursing Home in East Devonport, Eliza Purton Home for the Aged in Ulverstone, and Coroneagh Park in Penguin. There are no other confirmed cases of coronavirus in any of these three facilities. "One resident, displaying mild respiratory symptoms, has been tested today. The results of this test are expected tomorrow." He said PHS was working with the facilities to ensure they had the appropriate infection control tools in place. "Any resident or staff member displaying symptoms will be tested as a priority. "We understand that residents of these facilities, including their family members and loved ones, may be concerned at this news," he said. "We can assure the community that PHS is doing everything it can to work with the facilities to identify any other potential cases and reiterate that there is no outbreak in any Tasmanian nursing home." Of the 11 new cases Dr Veitch said two continued to be investigated. "Three of these are staff members of the NWRH and/or the North West Private Hospital," he said. "Four are close contacts of a previously confirmed case linked to the North West outbreak. Two cases are patients in the Mersey Community Hospital who were previously in the NWRH."

