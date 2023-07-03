Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Global Strategic Business Report 2023: A $14 Billion Market by 2030 – Rapidly Evolving Role of Home Telehealth Instigates Broad-based Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS): Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market to Reach $14 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) estimated at US$8.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Mobile PERS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.7% CAGR and reach US$7.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Landline PERS segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR
The Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$944.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.
Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia–Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- COVID-19 Pandemic Creates Strong Demand Growth Scenario for Telehealth Services and Solutions
- COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age
- COVID-19 Deaths by Age Group in the US
- Increasingly Combined with Telehealth, PERS Market to Share the Opportunities Unleashed by COVID-19 Induced Rise of Remote Patient Monitoring Technologies: Adoption of Health Services (In %) 2019 Vs 2024
- Telecare: The Amalgamation of Technology and Health Care
- Types of Telecare Devices
- Evolution of Smartness in Telecare
- Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS): An Introduction
- PERS Systems Market: Prospects & Outlook
- Mobile Personal Emergency Response System Segment to Post Highest Growth Rate
- Developed Regions Reinforce Commanding Position in Global PERS Market
- Competition
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
- Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) – Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Aging Global Population Desirous of Independent Living Supports Growth of PERS Market
- Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030
- Convergence of PERS and Telehealth for Swift Emergency Response to Senior Citizens
- Advent of Senior-Friendly mHealth and Telehealth Technologies
- mPERS: Ability to Provide Safety Outside Homes Drives Growth
- Outdoor Alarms Facilitate Mobility
- Growing Demand for Home Healthcare Augurs Well for PERS Market
- Rapidly Evolving Role of Home Telehealth Instigates Broad-based Opportunities for PERS Market
- A Glance at Select Medical Emergency Response Systems
- Smart Homes as Portals for Healthcare Delivery Help Expand the Opportunity for Telehealth Services, Supporting Growth of PERS Market
- Number of Smart Homes Worldwide (In Million) for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- PERS Supports the Needs of Immobile Patients
- Increasing Per Capita Expenditure on Healthcare Augurs Well for PERS Market
- Per Capita Healthcare Spending (in US$) in Select Countries (2019)
- Smart Technologies Improve Capabilities of Medical Alert Systems
- Auto Fall Detection Systems: Supporting Independent Lifestyles of the Elderly
- Technological Advancements Drive PERS Market
- AI-based Digital Assistant for Accurate and Rapid Recognition of Cardiac Arrest
- Theora Care’s Wearable Remote Monitoring System
- AI-Powered Solutions Come to Support PERS for Timely Response
- IoT Solutions to Improve Senior Care and Help Seniors Community Live Independent Life
- World IoT Market: Number of Connected Devices (in Million) for Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022
- App-Based PERS for Enhanced Safety and Freedom
- Reimbursement Scenario Around the World
- Challenges for PERS Market
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 108 Featured)
- ADT Security Services, Inc.
- Alert Response, LLC
- AlertOne Services LLC
- Appello
- Bay Alarm Medical
- Chubb Community Care
- Connect America Medical Alarm Company
- Electronic Caregiver
- Galaxy Medical Alert Systems, Ltd.
- GreatCall
- Guardian Alarm
- Healthcom, Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V.
- Life Alert Emergency Response, Inc.
- LifeFone Medical Alert Services
- LifeStation, Inc.
- LogicMark, LLC
- Medical Guardian, LLP
- MobileHelp (US)
- Ningbo Hi-Tech Park Jabo Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Nortek Security & Control LLC
- Rescue Alert
- Response Now
- TeleAlarm SA
- TELUS Health
- Tunstall Healthcare Group
- Tynetec Ltd.
- Vanguard Wireless Pty Ltd
- VRI, Inc.
