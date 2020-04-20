Personal protective equipment still concern for health workers says union

coronavirus,

A health union says workers are still worried about the supply of personal protective equipment despite a new pilot program in North-West hospitals to manage its use. Health and Community Services Union assistant secretary Robbie Moore welcomed the pilot program but said there was still an inadequate supply of PPE. “It is still being rationed at all hospitals and there is a lot of anxiety among staff,” Mr Moore said. “It is good they have a new system because clearly the old one wasn’t working but there are still a lot of issues with supply.” Health Minister Sarah Courtney said there were clear guidelines about PPE use and stocks were regularly replenished. “We know that there is a lot of anxiety around PPE usage at the moment.,” Ms Courtney said. “We know that the images from overseas are really quite confronting and so we want to make sure our staff are feeling supported not only to have the PPE, but their usage of it. “We’re piloting new positions to ensure that we have both clear guidelines, management and auditing of PPE usage.” If the pilot at North-West hospitals is successful it will be rolled out state-wide. Ms Courtney commended staff at the Mersey Community Hospital for doing a “wonderful job”. “I know that their has been intense scrutiny on their facility and I would like to thank the staff – they are doing an exceptional job under very stressful conditions,” she said. “It’s a very hard working cohort of Tasmanians and they are under enormous stress and enormous pressure.” Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation secretary Emily Shepherd welcomed greater transparency in relation to stockpiles and orders of PPE. “The ANMF called for this level of detail to be shared with it’s members after learning of the Western Australian Government’s approach to do so with great success,” she said. “This approach really will give members confidence that when they are told that there is sufficient PPE, they can see for themselves that there really is. “It is a great improvement in the communication from the government, department and the THS to out members and we look forward to this continuing. “This level of transparency allows us to reassure members that there is adequate PPE to keep them safe at work and know that there is more on its way.”

