Perth Bypass, Mowbray Connector on schedule despite COVID-19

Coronavirus has not impacted the progress of either the Mowbray Connector and Perth Bypass, according to the Department of State Growth. Infrastructure Minister Michael Feguson said in January the bypass would be completed in May, ahead of its 2021 deadline. The Mowbray Connector is scheduled for a June completion. “The only potential delays at this point in time, as with any road project, could be adverse weather,” a State Growth Spokesperson said. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania

