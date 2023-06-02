Pet Monitoring Camera Market 2023-2027; Segmentation by Product and Geography; CAGR accelerating at 17.4% by 2027- Technavio

NEW YORK, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Pet Monitoring Camera is segmented by product (one-way video and two-way video), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). It also features a thorough analysis of the factors, patterns, and difficulties. The report also contains historical market information from 2017 to 2021.

Regional Market Outlook

During the forecast period, APAC is anticipated to contribute 40% to the growth of the global market. The regional trends and drivers that will shape the market over the course of the forecast have been thoroughly explained by Technavio’s analysts. Due to increased brand offerings in the market and high pet owner awareness, the Indian market is anticipated to grow strongly during the forecast period. The market for pet cameras is expanding along with the rise in pet adoption.

Global Market Outlook

The Pet Monitoring Camera market size is expected to increase by USD 541.19 million from 2022 to 2027, expediting at a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period. The market for pet monitoring cameras has grown thanks to the sales of surveillance equipment like trackers and cameras. The popularity of owning pets has increased due to the high adoption rates of dogs and cats. Additionally, pet adoption grew significantly between 2020 and 2021, particularly in North America and Europe. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) estimates that during the pandemic, more than 23 million American households, or nearly 1 in 5 nationwide, adopted a pet. The world market for pet monitoring cameras is anticipated to grow over the course of the forecast period due to the rising number of pets, particularly dogs and even cats.

Latest Drivers and Challenges Impacting the Pet Monitoring Camera insurance market

Pet Monitoring Camera Market Drivers

Rise in concern over the well-being of pets: Pet owners worry about things like health issues and pet thefts. Additionally, pet thefts are on the rise globally, but especially in Europe , which has made pet owners more watchful and increased the need for monitoring their animals. According to the APPA survey, 75% of pet owners said that spending time with their animals helped them cope with the COVID-19 pandemic’s mental stress. The market for pet monitoring cameras is anticipated to grow during the forecast period as a result of the rising concern over pet theft and pet health.

Pet owners worry about things like health issues and pet thefts. Additionally, pet thefts are on the rise globally, but especially in , which has made pet owners more watchful and increased the need for monitoring their animals. According to the APPA survey, 75% of pet owners said that spending time with their animals helped them cope with the COVID-19 pandemic’s mental stress. The market for pet monitoring cameras is anticipated to grow during the forecast period as a result of the rising concern over pet theft and pet health. Increased number of pet ownerships

Increased adoption of smartphones

Pet Monitoring Camera Market Challenges

Reluctance of pet owners to buy high priced products : Pet owners are very concerned about keeping an eye on their animals’ needs and safety. These devices—which are very expensive multi-featured pet monitoring cameras—have all of these features. Other costs, such as cloud connectivity devices and other installation fees, add up to be additional operational costs for pet owners in addition to the cost of the device itself. Therefore, these factors pose obstacles to the widespread use of pet monitoring cameras, particularly in developing and underdeveloped nations. This is due to the fact that these nations have a large middle- or low-income population. reinsurance sector.

: Pet owners are very concerned about keeping an eye on their animals’ needs and safety. These devices—which are very expensive multi-featured pet monitoring cameras—have all of these features. Other costs, such as cloud connectivity devices and other installation fees, add up to be additional operational costs for pet owners in addition to the cost of the device itself. Therefore, these factors pose obstacles to the widespread use of pet monitoring cameras, particularly in developing and underdeveloped nations. This is due to the fact that these nations have a large middle- or low-income population. reinsurance sector. Low adoption in developing countries

Lack of proper connectivity

Some of the pet monitoring camera insurance market vendors are:

Centrica Hive Ltd.

EZVIZ Inc.

Furbo

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Neos Ventures Ltd.

PetChatz LLC

Petcube Inc

PETKIT Ltd.

Shenzhen Skymee Technology Co. Ltd

Vimtag Technology Co LTD

Wagz Inc.

Wyze Labs Inc

Xiaomi Inc.

Zmodo Technology Corp. Ltd.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the Pet Monitoring Camera market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the Pet Monitoring Camera insurance market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the Pet Monitoring Camera market growth scenario.

The report provides a detailed Pet Monitoring Camera market analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Pet Monitoring Camera Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 156 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.4% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 541.19 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.8 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acer Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Arlo Technologies Inc, Centrica Hive Ltd., EZVIZ Inc., Furbo, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital, Lenovo Group Ltd., Neos Ventures Ltd., PetChatz LLC, Petcube Inc, PETKIT Ltd., Shenzhen Skymee Technology Co. Ltd, Vimtag Technology Co LTD, Wagz Inc., Wopet Pet Product Ltd., Wyze Labs Inc, Xiaomi Inc., and Zmodo Technology Corp. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pet-monitoring-camera-market-2023-2027-segmentation-by-product-and-geography-cagr-accelerating-at-17-4–by-2027–technavio-301840456.html

SOURCE Technavio

