Petaluma couple creates at-home pottery kits to keep families entertained

Ask 5-year-old Hanna Stubblefield what she has been doing for the past few weeks and she might say working in the garden, a lot of painting and something else.

“I made a mouse,” she declared with unrestrained pride. “The mouse was sitting on a rock.”

Then she added with a shout, “And I’m going to make a coffee mug!”

The tiny Petaluma artist has spent at least some of her time stuck at home learning to sculpt. She’s not using Play-doh but real artist’s clay and tools. Her piece will be glazed the color she wants. “It’s going to be green or blue,” she said “I think definitely the green for the moss.”

It will be fired at high heat in a professional kiln at Petaluma Pottery, while Hanna maintains social distance and shelters in place with her mom and dad and big brother.

Hanna is a member of the Quarantine Clay Club, the brainchild of two Petaluma artists who dreamed it up as a way of providing a creative outlet for kids and adults sentenced to home confinement by the coronavirus.

“It’s pretty hard when they close all the parks in the area. It makes perfect sense, but you get to a point where you’re in your home and you just want some kind of external stimulus,” said Forrest Middelton, a ceramicist and custom art tilemaker. “It’s pretty easy to turn to you computer over and over again when you have nothing else to turn to.”

It was actually his partner, Beth Schaible, a graphic artist who specializes in calligraphy, letter press and other Old World printing arts, who came up with the idea of putting together creative care packages to help fight the quarantine blues.

As soon as the orders to shelter in place came down, the couple, like other small business owners, worried not only about how to financially weather the shutdown but how they could serve their community of potters with everyone sequestered in their own homes.

Schaible said the seed for the Quarantine Clay Kit was planted even before the shelter-in-place order took effect but people were already being told not to assemble in groups of more than 10. She was browsing Instagram and became inspired.

“I was seeing all of these writers doing online storytelling or art clubs, just doing tutorials to help people stay positive and active and engaged. And my head was wanting that for our community,” she said.

Ceramics community

Schaible and Middleton opened Petaluma Pottery two years ago as a community studio where people can practice their craft, take classes and workshops and use an array of equipment. Before the pandemic, one of the perks of the studio was that it drew so many people together, Schaible said.

With the shelter-in-place restrictions, they needed to pivot to find a way to make a living without bringing people to their space.

“If you’re a painter you can get a canvas and easel, set up outside and finish a painting. Whereas in ceramics, most people don’t have a wheel and they don’t have a kiln,” Middleton said.

“With ceramics you have to have almost a guild type mentality. The community is everything.” The studio has 20 members with full studio privileges and many more people who come for classes.