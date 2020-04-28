Pete Davidson’s ‘King of Staten Island’ is skipping theatrical release

Pete Davidson’s semi-autobiographical comedy, “The King of Staten Island” will be skipping theaters and heading straight to on demand.

The film, directed by Judd Apatow, will be available beginning June 12.

Apatow and Davidson discussed the film’s release on Twitter. Davidson jokingly asked if he would still be eligible for an Oscar.

“I don’t think that’s going to happen either, I don’t think we’re going to make money on this one,” Apatow said.