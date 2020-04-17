PETE JENSON: Karim Benzema’s form will not stop Real Madrid signing Erling Haaland

Were it not for the lockdown in Spain, Karim Benzema would probably already have had his contract extension signed and stamped in a special ceremony at the Santiago Bernabeu by now.

Diario AS revealed on Thursday that Benzema’s current deal, set to run out in 2021, has an automatic renewal through to 2022 which has already been activated. It will see the player, who turned up in 2009, stay at the club until he is at 34.

What his continued presence at the Bernabeu does not guarantee, however, is that no one is signed to take his place in the starting XI. Those days are gone.

Karim Benzema has been in good form for Real Madrid but his place in the squad is uncertain

Real Madrid look likely to make a big summer move for Borussia Dortmund starlet Erling Haaland (left) with the Spanish press, such as AS Diario (right), regularly reporting the chase

Madrid spent €60million (£52m) on Luka Jovic last summer and if things had worked out better for the Serbian international then Benzema would have already been under pressure.

This summer the club will look to sign another centre-forward with Erling Haaland the leading candidate.

Working how he fits in with Benzema will be something Zinedine Zidane needs to work out. But it will not be enough to block any deal.

There is a massive goals deficit at Madrid since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Real Madrid got Luka Jovic last summer but he has flopped and put no pressure on Benzema

Real Madrid have suffered in the goals department since Cristiano Ronaldo left for Juventus

With the Portuguese in the side Real Madrid always (with the exception of the 2009-10 season when he was injured) scored over 140 goals. Last season without Ronaldo they only managed 101.

Benzema has never been prolific. His goals per games record has always been closer to a goal-every-other-game as opposed to Ronaldo’s goal-a-game ratio.

It’s true he has perked up in Ronaldo’s absence.

In the last campaign playing alongside him he got just 12 goals. Last season without him he managed 29. But still in only one of his 10 full seasons at the club has he ever gone over the 30 mark.

Haaland’s recent record has persuaded Madrid to consider signing him to play alongside or eventually instead of Benzema.

The 19-year-old has 12 goals in 11 games and his age makes him a good fit alongside Benzema in the Madrid squad. When Benzema turns 34 in December 2021, the Norwegian will be 21.

Benzema has stepped up since then but the club are still seeking reinforcements in attack

Zinedine Zidane needs to find a way to fit them both in with Benzema too good to be axed

The styles fit too. If the pair play together then Benzema’s finesse would compliment Haaland’s more rudimentary game. Zidane could juggle formation and play with a front two. He has preferred not to do that this season with Jovic but his hand might have been forced had Jovic been more prolific.

Benzema’s ability to drift into wide positions or operate as a deep lying forward also mean a 4-3-3 with the Frenchman to the left or the right of a centre-forward could not be ruled out. He could also play in the centre of a line of three behind the striker in a 4-2-3-1.

Benzema is good enough to not need to be pushed out of the side to make way for a new No 9.

In the past he has been protected by a president who still ranks his capture ahead of Manchester United from Lyon as one of his greatest signings, and by his countryman coach Zidane.

When he arrived at the club in 2009 the team was over-loaded with strikers because Raul, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Gonzalo Higuain were already in place and Ronaldo and Kaka had just been recruited. Since then he has seen the striking squad dwindle around him.

Haaland’s clinical nature in front of goal means he could play with Benzema wide or in behind

Benzema’s flexibility allows him to play in multiple positions and remain an asset for the team

The club has even been of the opinion at certain times that he benefits psychologically from not having a rival for his starting place. They felt they got the best from him when he knew he was permanently in the team. Those days are inevitably coming to an end.

His class means there is no way he will be dumped for the summer arrival. But the days when he could prevent Madrid spending big on another forward are gone.

He took to Instagram recently to post a picture of himself with Gareth Bale, and Ronaldo alongside the caption ‘Légendaire BBC’. He now needs to fit into a new front three with the likes of Haaland.

Madrid’s dream is that Kylian Mbappe joins the club in 2021 when there will only be one year left on his PSG contract.

BHH (Benzema, Haaland, Hazard) doesn’t scan as well as BBC. And BHM (Benzema, Haaland, Mbappe) even less so, but the vintage French forward will have no complaints if he’s posting another ‘Légendaire’ tribute in a few years time with his initial still very much in the picture.