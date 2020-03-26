Peter Weber & Kelley Flanagan: ACTUALLY DATING?!?!?



If you watched Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, you know that decision-making and commitment are not Pilot Pete’s strong suits.



But to his credit, that spineless may have led Weber to a feat that’s never been achieved by any previous Bachelor.



Yes, Peter might have made history as the first star of the show to enter relationships with not one, not two, but three of his contestants!



First, Peter got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss, and we all know how that worked out.



After that debacle, Peter briefly dated Madison Prewett — and we mean briefly.



The couple announced their decision to part ways just 48 hours after their appearance on After the Final Rose.



The smart thing for Peter to do at that point would’ve been to spend some time alone and figure himself out.



After all, the guy just had two relationships go up in flames on national TV.



The time was right for Peter to reassess, reflect on his decisions, and possibly talk to a therapist about the outsized role his mother plays in his love life.



Unfortunately, we’re pretty sure Pete would burst into flames if he were forced to go 24 hours without the attention of an adoring female, so now it’s Kalley Flanagan’s turn to sit in as co-pilot.



As you may recall, rumors that Peter and Kelley dating circulated throughout his season on the show.



She finished fifth in the competition, but the two of them met by chance — and probably banged — before filming even began, and they always seemed to enjoy a special connection.



At one point, it was even rumors that Peter impregnated Kelley, but we can now safely say that’s not the case.



As for whether or not they’re hooking up — well, we think it’s pretty obvious there’s something going on between these two.



TMZ captured pics of the Peter and Kelley on what appeared to be a date in Chicago on Wednesday.



Weber and Flanagan were spotted strolling along the shores of Lake Michigan hand-in-hand.



At one point, Peter playfully picked Kelley up and flung her over his shoulder.



“Pete was super-flirty and very handsy with Kelley,” the site reports.



Of course, many fans won’t be surprised by this revelation, as they’ve long been convinced that there’s something going on between these two.



Aside from the fact that Kelley basically turned into the heart-eye emoji every time she looked at Peter, we’ve seen several indications that Flanagan is much more than a forgotten fifth-place finisher.



For starters, she was not on the stage for the Women Tell All special, but she was in the audience for After the Final Rose.



Chris Harrison stated that it was “important” that Kelley was in the audience, but never revealed why.



Insiders claimed it was because the Madison-Barbara Weber conflict proved to be even better television than expected, and no one wanted to cut away from it.



On top of that the Peter’s parents and brother all follow Kelley on Instagram — and they don’t follow any of his other contestants.



“We need to do lunch and go shopping for the day,” Barb commented on one of Kelley’s posts earlier this month.



Through it all, Kelley has denied that there’s anything going on between her and Peter.



“I heard that I’m pregnant and I also heard that I’m with Peter right now,” she told E! News on March 12.



“I’m not with Peter. I promise I’m not dating Peter. I’m not dating Peter.”



Of course, a lot can change in just a few weeks.



And it certainly looks like Peter and Kelley are not worried about social distancing from one another these days!