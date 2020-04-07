Peter Weber: My Jaw Dropped When I Saw Kelley Again! (Sorry Hannah and Madi)

1.

“Dating” may be a generous term here, but fans have been pretty confident about it ever since they learned that the two are holed up together. But Peter has been uncharacteristically coy about their alleged relationship.

Until now, that is …

Speaking to Nick Viall on The Viall Files, Peter is opening up for the first time.

So, about Kelley …

“There’s a lot of stuff that people don’t know. My relationship with Kelley has been… serendipitous,” Peter tells Nick. “You go all the way back to the very beginning — us running into each other before any of this stuff started. Obviously, the show happened and it didn’t work out for us.”

How did they bump into each other?

“Over the Super Bowl, I was in Miami and I had the opportunity to go to the Super Bowl with my brother,” Peter shares, “and I ran into her on the Saturday night before the Super Bowl.”

He knows that he struck out on The Bachelor

“Within our relationship on the show, it didn’t really play out in the best way for us,” Peter admits. “It just wasn’t gonna work on the show.”

The narrative continues …

“Fast-forward [to] now, a couple weeks ago,” Peter recalls. “I’m out with Dylan [Barbour] and Devin [Harris] and I was texting Kristian [Haggerty], asking her if she wanted to come out with us. She’s comes out with us, she’s with Kelley. Me not knowing this.”

Seeing her again was a shock

“They show up, I see Kelley again … jaw drops,” Peter narrates. “We chat, we end up hanging out and that’s when I got her number. We started to communicate and just stay in touch.”

How did they get from there to quarantine?

“She’s always been supportive of me,” Peter affirms. “Long story short, I wasn’t working so I thought I’d go out there [to Chicago] and spend some time with her, take her mind off some [family] things.”

Timing was everything

“This was right when everything was starting to hit with the quarantine stuff… and it kind of just became a thing where we’ve always gotten along really well, and had really good chemistry,” Peter observes. “We just enjoy each other’s company. I just decided to quarantine up here with Dustin as well.”

So, Peter and Kelley are …

“Are we dating? No. Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely,” he confirms. “We’re not dating. Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course. I’d be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened.”

He’s trying a different approach

“Of anyone, I’m the last person that needs to rush into any kind of relationship,” Peter acknowledges. “I just had an engagement that didn’t work out. I just was trying to pursue things with another woman that didn’t work out.”

There’s no rush in quarantine, folks

“That’s why right now, I’m just taking it really, really slow,” Peter explains.

So … what about Hannah Ann?

“Oviously, that was quite the ordeal,” Peter admits. “That was really tough for me… Knowing that I was about to see Hannah Ann again for the first time, and not really knowing what was gonna happen with Madison. That’s tough.”

He feels like he failed

“Watching that breakup with Hannah Ann was brutal for me,” Peter says. “I just felt so bad about the situation. I felt I let down so many people, Hannah Ann being number one, and myself.”

He knows that he’s the bad guy

“It’s a weird thing to breakup with someone and have it be so public,” Peter observes. “I was 100 percent in the wrong with Hannah Ann and with that relationship.”

His head wasn’t in the right place

“Going back to Australia and the engagement, I was so confused,” Peter confesses, “and that last week was such an emotional rollercoaster for me, I probably shouldn’t have got down on one knee.”

He was head over heels

“I felt like I was in love with Hannah Ann and she was such a beautiful, amazing soul,” Peter remarks. “I thought that was the best thing for me to do in that moment.”

But it didn’t work out

“It’s tough to go from that whole show, and then not see the person you’re engaged to, except for maybe three times in a matter of a couple of months,” Peter acknowledges. “The foundation for that relationship, obviously, isn’t strong yet.”

And as for Madison …

“Right now, from the horse’s mouth, none of that was fake,” Peter confirms. “None of that was staged, put on by the show, making it seem like I was into Madi. After, when she’d come to surprise me, I got her number and we started talking. I didn’t physically see her until [we were] on stage. But we were able to talk and have some honest, good conversations.”

That was a little late

“Yeah,” Peter readily admits, “conversations we should’ve had when we were dating on the show. Looking back on it, I feel like we should’ve tried to see each other before we showed up on stage together.”

Feels resurfaced

“That was tough, we left the stage together, we were supposed to do some press,” Peter recalls. “We just couldn’t do it, we just weren’t in the right headspace. She went to her hotel to talk to her family for a bit, then she came over to my hotel … that was mainly just [us] trying to be there for each other.”

It was bittersweet

“The second day [two days following AFR] was when we pretty much spent the entire day together,” Peter shares. “That was… okay, let’s figure this out. I remember going to her hotel… it was super sad. For probably six hours, we stayed on her bed there, we laughed, we cried, we hugged each other… it was rough.”

Speaking of Madi …

A lot of people who like Madison dislike Peter’s mom, Barb. The opposite is also true. Where does he stand on that?

Peter’s all about his fellow Webers

“Listen, my family in general, they’re my rock,” he proclaims. “I’ll defend them ’til the day I die. I love them more than anything. They truly just want the best for me.”

He’s Team Mom all the way

“In regards to what occurred on stage, you know,… could [my mom’s] delivery been different? 100 percent,” he acknowledges. “But where that was coming from was a place of pure love. That’s who my mom is. I respect the hell out of my mom.”

It’s because Barb loves him

“To be able to speak her mind and not feel the pressure to cave in to a certain narrative on live-television, in front of millions of people… that takes a strong person,” Peter praises. “That’s the love of a mother.”

So … what about Hannah Brown?

“We get the episodes earlier to watch before the season premiere,” Peter states, though of course Nick knows this. “Hannah Brown had been given the episode as well. One day I saw that she DM’d me on Instagram (I didn’t have her number at that point).”

Her vibe was … conflicted

“She was being really honest and open,” Peter recalls, “and wondering if I had seen the episodes yet. She was kinda struggling with it, it was tough to watch.”

Peter needed closure

“I saw this message and [Hannah Ann and I] were on a ‘Happy Couple’ weekend, and we were watching the episodes together, and I told her that Hannah Brown had reached out, that it could be good for both of us to get some closure,” he shares.

There were unresolved feelings

“To be completely honest, the way that whole conversation ended [with Hannah Brown on The Bachelor] wasn’t very definite. I was so confused in that moment,” Peter admits. “Those were real feelings being brought up.”

Peter asked for permission

“So Hannah Brown reached out to see how I was doing,” Peter narrates. “I had asked Hannah Ann if it would be okay if I could communicate with Hannah Brown. She told me that it was fine as long as I didn’t see her in-person… she was, obviously, a little hesitant… and that’s why I wanted to be transparent about her with everything. Ultimately, she gave me the okay and Hannah Brown and I discussed things.”

They formed a support system

“[We’re] very supportive of each other,” Peter shares. “She’d, honestly, constantly check in on me. ‘Cause the weeks that ensued were pretty tough.”

They understand what the other has been through

“She had just been in that position,” Peter points out. “I have all the respect in the world for Hannah Brown. She’s been amazing and there for me pretty much at all times. There’s a really good mutual respect.”

That was very honest!

Peter is a heart-on-his-sleeve kind of guy, for better or for worse. He may not always know what he’s feeling, but he’s happy to share it.