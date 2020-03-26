Peyton Manning crashes University of Tennessee online class

On Thursday, University of Tennessee professor John Haas was in the midst of giving instructions to his students in an online class on Zoom. Then, someone joined in late, prompting the professor to say in a stern tone, “Mr. Thompson, I think you’re late for class.”

“I’m sorry, Dr. Haas,” Peyton Manning replied, wearing a Tennessee visor. “It’s been a while. It’s been at least since 1996 or ’97 since I’ve been in a class.”

When the students realized it was the football legend that had crashed their communication studies senior capstone class, some could be seen with their mouths dropped open, seemingly in disbelief.

“You know, if you were here, I’d be making you run the stadium steps for being late,” Haas said, which made the two-time Super Bowl champion and former Volunteers quarterback chuckle.