P&G announces exclusive partnership with Lazada to launch #HairDNA, a personalized haircare microsite for shoppers

The launch marks a first-of-its-kind initiative and partnership by P&G in Southeast Asia

The interactive microsite by P&G will recommend personalized haircare solutions for consumers

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), a leading fast-moving consumer goods company launches a new haircare microsite #HairDNA, aiming to solve consumers’ biggest hair queries via expert advice from the world’s leading brands, exclusively on Lazada, Southeast Asia’s pioneer e-commerce platform.

The launch of #HairDNA marks the first-ever retailer partnership for P&G in Southeast Asia, as the microsite has been uniquely built for Lazada. #HairDNA on Lazada will serve as a one-stop-shop for consumers looking to switch up their haircare routine and find new products at the best deals, from the comfort of their homes. With this venture, the company aims to establish itself as a thought leader and frontrunner in the haircare category. #HairDNA will also help P&G foster a closer relationship with its consumers through personalizing the experience and increasing the segment of one-to-one interaction, all while driving higher penetration for its premium beauty segment.

Commenting on the launch of #HairDNA, Ajit Nayak, Senior Vice President APAC, Haircare, P&G, said, “P&G is proud to partner with Lazada in launching #HairDNA, delivering personalized haircare solutions, cementing our commitment to driving category growth and delivering the best possible haircare experience.”

Moran Lucy, Senior Director for e-Commerce sales Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa at P&G said “With a wide repertoire of beauty choices online, as P&G, we want to be able to streamline the shopping process for our eCommerce shoppers, in an easy and interactive way to understand their problems and provide quality recommendations from our brands. With #HairDNA, we are step-changing the way Lazada shoppers can find the right haircare products that suit each of their personalised hair types. This is the first of many partnerships with Lazada that we will embark on together to deliver a great shopping experience for our shoppers.”

Regina Toh, Senior Vice President, Regional Strategic Accounts (FMCG), Lazada Group added, “With increasing numbers of beauty shoppers on our LazBeauty channel, haircare products have regularly been hot favourites with our shoppers, thanks to the great deals and an engaging online shopping experience that we provide. Lazada is delighted to drive the beauty category further with leading P&G brands – from sampling to full hair regime exploration – via #HairDNA, and to leverage the power of data and technology to provide personalised recommendations to consumers across Southeast Asia.”

With increasing patterns of self-love amongst the millennials and Gen Zs, consumers from this generation are moving towards seeing themselves reflected in the brand that they’re purchasing. This would mean focusing more on the authenticity of the product, and understanding that the product is built around their needs and requirements.

The new #HairDNA microsite on Lazada helps shoppers discover their hair needs and receive personalized recommendations for the best products and regimens. Consumers can get personalized product recommendations that solves a variety of hair problems through a series of quiz-like questions such as: What are your current hair challenges.

#HairDNA will prompt shoppers to share three important details about their “Hair Profile” – current condition of hair, their hair goals, and the hair-related problems they are facing. The interactive platform will then analyze the responses and offer customized advice, including tailored haircare tips and recommendations on the product regimen comprising shampoos, conditioners, as well as treatments from brands under the P&G ambit. Currently, these include Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Herbal Essences, and Rejoice which are available on Lazada via P&G’s official LazMall flagship store.

P&G has kick-started its #HairDNA microsite in Indonesia. The microsite is set to be rolled out in the Philippines in June and across the rest of the ASEAN markets by July. Get your #HairDNA recommendation by clicking on this link. *Terms and conditions apply

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Braun®, Downy®, Dynamo®, Febreze®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, Safeguard®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide.

About Lazada Group

Lazada Group is Southeast Asia’s pioneer eCommerce platform. For the last 11 years, Lazada has been accelerating progress in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam through commerce and technology. Today, a thriving local ecosystem links about 160 million active users to more than one million actively-selling sellers every month, who are transacting safely and securely via trusted payments channels and Lazada Wallet, receiving parcels through a homegrown logistics network that has become the largest in the region.

