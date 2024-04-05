Phase Four Accelerates Mission with Announcement of Distinguished Board of Advisors

HAWTHORNE, Calif., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Phase Four, a leading provider of next generation electric propulsion (EP) solutions for satellites, proudly announces its distinguished Board of Advisors. Comprised of esteemed former government space leaders and industry visionaries, the Board will play a pivotal role in informing Phase Four’s strategic direction and advancing its mission of revolutionizing in-space propulsion technology.

The Phase Four Board of Advisors comprises individuals with exceptional backgrounds and expertise in space exploration, commerce, technology, and national security policy. Among the notable members are:

General William “Willie” Shelton, USAF (ret), former Commander of Air Force Space Command. General Shelton brings unparalleled expertise in space operations, having commanded units at every level and held key staff positions within the Air Force and Department of Defense. His deep understanding of space strategy and operations will be invaluable to the Phase Four team.



Mr. Kevin O’Connell , recognized expert in space commerce, the global space economy, and U.S. national security matters. As the former Director of the Office of Space Commerce in the U.S. Department of Commerce, Mr. O’Connell was the principal architect of outreach to U.S. private space companies to facilitate innovation and encourage increased market growth and viability. With over 30 years of leadership in satellite imagery markets, Mr. O’Connell’s insights will be instrumental in sharing Phase Four’s market strategic and enhancing its global competitiveness.



The Honorable Ed Perlmutter, distinguished government relations attorney and former member of the U.S House of Representatives in Colorado , Mr. Perlmutter brings extensive experience in space policy and advocacy to the Board of Advisors. Mr. Perlmutter is renowned for his passionate advocacy and support of a 2033 crewed mission to Mars during his tenure serving the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology. Mr. Perlmutter’s strategic vision and legislative acumen will provide invaluable guidance as Phase Four navigates the evolving landscape of space exploration.



Mr. Jeffrey D. Grant , Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Space Foundation. Mr. Grant also serves on the Board of Trustees at the Aerospace Corporation and the Board of Directors at the Anser Corporation. With an extensive background in both the private sector and government service, Mr. Grant’s insights from his tenure as Vice President and General Manager of Space Systems at North Grumman Aerospace Systems and the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency/National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) offer invaluable perspectives on technology development, national security, and market dynamics.

“Our Board of Advisors represents a powerhouse of expertise and vision in the field of space exploration. We are honored to welcome such distinguished individuals who share our commitment to pushing the boundaries of satellite propulsion technology and driving innovation in the space industry,” said Dr. Steve Kiser, Chief Executive Officer of Phase Four.

With their recently announced $14.9M Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency contract to deliver an “air breathing” electric propulsion system, enabling extended satellite operations in Very Low Earth Orbit (VLEO), the strategic counsel of its Board of Advisors comes at a time of transformative growth for the company.

About Phase Four

Phase Four is a disruptive provider of next generation electric propulsion (EP) solutions for small satellites. The company was founded in 2015 to address the demands of the rapid proliferation of satellite constellations and to accelerate the advancement of its radio-frequency thruster (RFT). The Phase Four RFT represents a revolutionary new architecture that realizes lower cost, mass-manufacturability, miniaturized power electronics, and propellant agnosticism over incumbent technologies, without compromising performance. In 2021 Phase Four’s Maxwell turn-key propulsion system achieved flight heritage and is now being regularly utilized by small satellite operators. Learn more at www.phasefour.io.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phase-four-accelerates-mission-with-announcement-of-distinguished-board-of-advisors-302109673.html

SOURCE Phase Four

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

