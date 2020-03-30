Phil Mickelson ‘working on’ possible rematch vs. Tiger Woods | CBC Sports
Phil Mickelson says he is “working on” a rematch with Tiger Woods.
The two PGA titans tangled in “The Match: Tiger vs. Phil,” a made-for-TV clash on Nov. 23, 2018, at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas. Mickelson edged Woods on the fourth playoff hole.
Mickelson was asked by a Twitter user Sunday if there was “a chance” the pair might play again to give viewers something to watch while sports around the world are on hold due to COVID-19.
“Working on it,” replied Mickelson, the man known as “Lefty.”
When another Twitter asked if Mickelson was serious, he responded: “I don’t tease. I’m kinda a sure thing.”
WATCH | Phil Mickelson defeats Tiger Woods in The Match in 2018: