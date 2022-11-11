Philanthropist and Real Estate Mogul, DeLisa Rose Kicks off The Holiday Giving Season with 250 Free Tickets to the Highly-Anticipated Film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

EXP Realty Broker Associate and Humanitarian DeLisa Rose is sharing an Act of Kindness, giving away 250 free movie tickets to Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated 30th film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Selected by the National Association of Realtors as one of the “Most Inspiring Realtors” in the industry, Rose hopes her actions begin a movement that encourages others to participate in a lifestyle of kindness.

DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — On November 11, 2022, EXP Realty Broker Associate and Humanitarian DeLisa Rose is sharing an Act of Kindness, giving away 250 free movie tickets to Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated 30th film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In an act that initially started off as a client appreciation and real estate mixer, Rose has leased a theatre at Studio Movie Grill Plano and decided to extend the invitation to the public. She is sharing this token of appreciation and love with local heroes, youth, elected officials and local influencers, such as members of the NAACP, City Council, the office of Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price, Civil Rights Attorney Lee Merritt, Radio’s Sweetheart Lady Jade, and others.

Selected by the National Association of Realtors as one of the “Most Inspiring Realtors” in the industry, Rose believes, “everything we say and do, will impact the life of another. During these stressful and seemingly tragic times, I live to be a light and positive inspiration in society”. And this she does. Earlier this year, Rose partnered with Oakland Natives Give Back to sponsor the families of nine police brutality victims with a trip to the White House to watch President Biden sign the executive order on Federal police reform; Rose also committed to contribute one million dollars to a fund supporting 1st time home buyers and investors. These acts of kindness are reflective of her “Do Something” mindset; recognizing the need for a positive shift and belief that each of us can make a difference at home, work, school, in communities, and world at large.

“People are struggling through mental illness, PTSD, grieving the COVID death of loved ones, worried about the looming economic recession and managing life in general,” said Rose. “We’re all heartbroken, practically traumatized, and even numb over the negative news we hear and see daily every time we open a social media app or get a news alert. I am personally hurt to my core about the human division and discord over race, politics, and religion. I simply want to create more moments in time where people can smile, laugh, and love. Moments where people know they matter and that there IS love in the world! The original Black Panther, film is a theatrical reflection of our world; humans fighting with each other over nonsense; pride, ego, emotional trauma, and greed… and then coming together in unity to win the war, and to win at life”.

Rose hopes her actions begin a movement that encourages others to participate in a lifestyle of kindness. Rose will distribute coupons for $1000, each, to go towards a home purchase, investment, or sale through her Building Blessings Economic Program.

Guests are required to register for the event as seating is limited. Security will be on-site. The Studio Movie Grill's full drink and dining menu are available. Community leaders, Realtors in action, schools, community organization, and others interested in partnering with Rose in the future should contact

