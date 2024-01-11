Philip Morris International's India affiliate appoints Navaneel Kar as Managing Director

Kar will lead the company’s transformational journey with focus on sustainable business growth

NEW DELHI, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Philip Morris International (PMI) announced the appointment of Navaneel Kar as the Managing Director of its India operations, IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited (IPM India). He brings a wealth of expertise to lead the company’s transformational journey with a focus on sustainable business growth. Prior to joining this role, Navaneel served as the President of Sales at Tata Consumer Products. He will be reporting to Ankur Modi, Cluster Head South Asia & Indochina, PMI.

With over 25 years of experience, Navaneel has been associated with reputed brands like ITC & Tata Motors. He has successfully led teams & organisations across multiple categories & channels in Food, Tobacco, Personal Care & Beverage sectors.

Sharing his thoughts, Ankur Modi, Cluster Head South Asia & Indochina, Philip Morris International said, “I am pleased to welcome Navaneel Kar as IPM India’s Managing Director. Navaneel has displayed leadership & strength in delivering exceptional results through his career. His entrepreneurship and learning mindset, will be central to bring the next phase of growth for our India business.“

Navaneel Kar, Managing Director, IPM India said, “I am excited to assume the new role at this interesting juncture and contribute to the company’s growth & overall success. I look forward to working with the team to deliver competitive performance along with building an inclusive, diverse & a progressive workplace.”

Beyond work, Navaneel is a published author of two books on poetry & enjoys literature. He is a passionate evangelist of mindful living & a certified Yoga instructor.

About IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited

IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited is a joint venture between Philip Morris Brands Sarl of Switzerland and two Indian partners, Godfrey Phillips India Limited (GPI) and K.K. Modi Investment & Financial Services Private Limited.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2316591/Navaneel_Kar_Managing_Director_IPM_India.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2103803/4490384/PMI_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/philip-morris-internationals-india-affiliate-appoints-navaneel-kar-as-managing-director-302032636.html

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

