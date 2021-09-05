Philips Hue smart lights can now react to your Spotify songs

Philips Hue smart lightbulbs are getting better in a way that will make you wanna dance.

On Wednesday, Signify — a Philips spinoff that manufactures lighting products — announced that Philips Hue lightbulbs are now integrated with Spotify. This includes an algorithm that analyzes the metadata of each song you play on the music streaming platform, in real time, in order to make the lights “dance” to the music.

In particular, Signify says the Philips Hue lightbulbs will “flash, dim, brighten, and color change right along with the beat, mood, genre and tempo of any music on Spotify.”

This can further be customized by the user in the Philips Hue app. Users will be able to start and stop the synchronization, change the brightness and intensity of the lights, or change the color palette.

The feature will be free for users with color-capable Philips hue lights and Hue Bridge.

Credit: signify

The feature will be free to use for folks who have color-capable Philips Hue lights and a Hue Bridge. It will start rolling out globally as an early access program to Philips Hue App 4 users starting Sept. 1, and it will become a permanent part of the app after October.

Signify also launched a couple of new products on Wednesday, including the Philips Hue Play gradient light tube, which blends multiple colors in a single lamp, designed to be positioned above or below your TV, the Philips Hue gradient Signe floor and table lamps, the Philips Hue ambiance gradient lightstrip, and the new Philips Hue Filament bulbs in White ambiance.