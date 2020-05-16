Phillip Schofield is forced to shut down speculation from trolls

Phillip Schofield was forced to defend himself against cruel trolls who mocked his use of the word ‘mate’ while out on a walk with a family friend on Saturday.

The This Morning host, 58, shared a sweet selfie alongside ‘friend of 20 yers’ Simon Schofield, as he enjoyed a ‘socially distanced walk’ in the countryside.

Instagram users quizzed Phil over his relationship status with the friend, however the TV presenter was quick to shut down any suggestion they were more than pals.

Hitting back: Phillip Schofield, 58, was forced to defend himself against a cruel troll who mocked his use of the word ‘mate’ when out on a walk with a friend on Saturday

Philip captioned the image: ‘First socially distanced walk with a mate! Thank you Simon Schofield .. last person I had a drink with before the wheels fell off, first I’ve seen as we try to reattach them!’

However a follower remarked: ‘Mate, is that what they call it nowadays’

The judgmental remark was followed by a swarm of angry fans who were less than impressed with the comment.

Judgemental: The TV personality shared a sweet selfie alongside friend Simon Schofield as he enjoyed a ‘socially distanced walk’ however was meant with judgemental comments

The This Morning host then replied to the troll by saying: ‘That’s what they call family friends who you’ve known for 20 years and who come round to check if you’re OK.’

The photo, that showed Philip at the forefront of the frame smiling into the camera, also showed Simon in the background surrounded by leafy green fields.

Phillip surprised fans on February 7 by issuing a statement on social media declaring that after 27 years of marriage, he was ‘coming to terms with the fact that I am gay’.

Looking back: Phillip surprised fans on February 7 by issuing a statement on social media declaring that after 27 years of marriage, he was ‘coming to terms with the fact that I am gay’ (pictured in 2005)

In a choreographed follow-up, he took his place on the This Morning sofa besides co-host Holly Willoughby to further pour his heart out.

Writing on Instagram about his decision to come out, he said: ‘With the strength and support of my wife and daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay.

‘My inner conflict contrasts with an outside world that has changed so very much for the better. Today, quite rightly, being gay is a reason to celebrate and be proud.’

He later admitted in a newspaper interview that it was too early to say if he and Steph would stay married.

‘It has taken me a long time to get here, I am not rushing to get to any other place,’ he said. ‘We will always be a family… And where the wind blows us I don’t know. But I still love Steph as much as when we first met. More probably.’

Phillip is married to wife Stephanie and the couple are parents to Molly, 27, and Ruby, 24.

Shock: Phillip surprised fans on February 7 by issuing a statement on social media declaring that after 27 years of marriage, he was ‘coming to terms with the fact that I am gay’

The presenter previously revealed he had been leading the ‘perfect life’ after getting married and raising his two children, claiming he hadn’t wanted anything to get in the way of his happiness.

But he said he was ‘naive’ to think he could suppress his sexuality when he married Stephanie 27 years ago, and he didn’t consider his sexuality as it was such a ‘joyous time’ for him.

Phillip also admitted he battled depression as he struggled with his sexuality, and even sought therapy to come to terms with it, before deciding he found it more helpful speaking to friends in private.