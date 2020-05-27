Phoebe Burgess’ daughter Poppy, three, dresses as a princess

Phoebe Burgess has been spending plenty of quality time outdoors at her parents’ rural home in Bowral with her two young children.

And it appears the 31-year-old’s daughter Poppy, three, decided Wednesday’s adventure was set to be a royal affair, dressing up in an adorable rainbow tulle skirt and a little crown.

The tiny princess was joined by her younger brother, one-year-old Billie, as they climbed over fences, ‘wrangled’ a horse and played with their grandparents’ cat.

‘Back in her happy place,’ Phoebe said, sharing a sweet picture of her daughter.

She also shared a photo of Billie, adding: ‘And back in his element #naturebaby.’

Phoebe, who finalised her divorce with former NRL star Sam Burgess in April, has been happily sharing her relaxed lockdown on social media over the past few months.

Last week, the newly single mother spoke about feeling ‘blessed’ to be able to enjoy autumn at her parents’ stunning estate.

In one photo, she carried Billy as Poppy swung back and forth on a swing.

Seemingly impatient waiting for the swing, little Billy later turned his attention to something else flying above him – likely falling leaves.

Other photos also show Phoebe with Poppy on a cow-shaped space hopper, and at one point the mother and daughter lose balance and land on the grass.

The doting mother wrote in the caption: ‘After spending what feels like five years staying at home, I am so grateful for these crisp, sunny Autumn days that just beg us to be outside!’

‘It’s also win win. Not only is playtime beautiful family bonding and memory-making gold, but it’s also so important for our bone health,’ she said.

‘Getting all three members of the family outside for a healthy dose of vitamin D is now a conscious decision and a priority,’ she added.

The Instagram influencer, who is an ambassador for vitamin company Ostelin, added that she is ‘doing her best to help develop strong’ and healthy children.