Jimmys Post

Phoebe Burgess’ daughter Poppy, three, dresses as a princess

Phoebe Burgess’ daughter Poppy, three, dresses as a princess

‘In her happy place!’ Phoebe Burgess’ daughter Poppy, three, dresses as a princess at her parents’ property

By Jessamy Tredinnick For Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Updated:

Phoebe Burgess has been spending plenty of quality time outdoors at her parents’ rural home in Bowral with her two young children. 

And it appears the 31-year-old’s daughter Poppy, three, decided Wednesday’s adventure was set to be a royal affair, dressing up in an adorable rainbow tulle skirt and a little crown. 

The tiny princess was joined by her younger brother, one-year-old Billie, as they climbed over fences, ‘wrangled’ a horse and played with their grandparents’ cat. 

‘Back in her happy place’: Phoebe Burgess’ adorable daughter Poppy, three, dressed as a princess at her parents’ property in Bowral

‘Back in her happy place,’ Phoebe said, sharing a sweet picture of her daughter.  

She also shared a photo of Billie, adding: ‘And back in his element #naturebaby.’

Phoebe, who finalised her divorce with former NRL star Sam Burgess in April, has been happily sharing her relaxed lockdown on social media over the past few months.

Last week, the newly single mother spoke about feeling ‘blessed’ to be able to enjoy autumn at her parents’ stunning estate. 

In one photo, she carried Billy as Poppy swung back and forth on a swing.

Family time: 'Back in her happy place,' Phoebe said, sharing a sweet picture of her daughter.

Family time: ‘Back in her happy place,’ Phoebe said, sharing a sweet picture of her daughter.

Seemingly impatient waiting for the swing, little Billy later turned his attention to something else flying above him – likely falling leaves.

Other photos also show Phoebe with Poppy on a cow-shaped space hopper, and at one point the mother and daughter lose balance and land on the grass.

The doting mother wrote in the caption: ‘After spending what feels like five years staying at home, I am so grateful for these crisp, sunny Autumn days that just beg us to be outside!’

Bonding: Seemingly impatient waiting for the swing, little Billy later turned his attention to something else flying above him - likely falling leaves

Bonding: Seemingly impatient waiting for the swing, little Billy later turned his attention to something else flying above him – likely falling leaves

‘It’s also win win. Not only is playtime beautiful family bonding and memory-making gold, but it’s also so important for our bone health,’ she said.

‘Getting all three members of the family outside for a healthy dose of vitamin D is now a conscious decision and a priority,’ she added.

The Instagram influencer, who is an ambassador for vitamin company Ostelin, added that she is ‘doing her best to help develop strong’ and healthy children.  

Whoops! Other photos also show Phoebe with Poppy on a cow-shaped space hopper (pictured)

Whoops! At one point the mother and daughter lose balance and land on the grass (pictured)

Whoops! Other photos also show Phoebe with Poppy on a cow-shaped space hopper, and at one point the mother and daughter lose balance and land on the grass (pictured)

Source link

admin

Related News

Married At First Sight: Stacey Hampton debuts new man Mick in cosy selfie

Married At First Sight: Stacey Hampton debuts new man Mick in cosy selfie

Is this Stacey Hampton’s new man? Married At First Sight star cosies up to muscular tattooed male known only as Mick and wears his $40,000

AFL WAG Rebecca Judd debuts surprising change to her face while in isolation at her Melbourne home

AFL WAG Rebecca Judd debuts surprising change to her face while in isolation at her Melbourne home

Footy WAG Rebecca Judd debuts a surprising change to her face while in isolation at her Melbourne home By Candice Jackson For Daily Mail Australia

When you see it! Today host Allison Langdon is roasted over a SHOCKING Photoshop fail

When you see it! Today host Allison Langdon is roasted over a SHOCKING Photoshop fail

When you see it! Allison Langdon is roasted over a SHOCKING Photoshop fail in Today show promotional picture – but her response after being called

Jackie ‘O’ Henderson clarifies she’s pro-vaccine after Pete Evans comments

Jackie ‘O’ Henderson clarifies she’s pro-vaccine after Pete Evans comments

Sydney breakfast radio hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson were slammed by medical professionals on Monday after they allowed anti-vaxxer Pete Evans to express

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *