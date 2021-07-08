Phoebe Waller-Bridge designs ‘Fleabag’ gin to help emerging artists

I love you. It’ll pass.

If you’re still not quite over hearing Fleabag and Hot Priest utter these devastating words on your TV screen, then we have some news for you.

Show creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge has collaborated with Edinburgh Gin to design a limited edition Fleabag gin bottle that tells the story of one of the best British shows of the 2010s. The bottle is emblazoned with the iconic lines of dialogue from the show’s final episode, to utter into the inevitable G&Ts you’ll be making.

What’s more, 100 percent of the profits will create financial support for emerging artists.

The hand-draw, screen-printed bottle design was designed by Waller-Bridge and features Fleabag looking into the Edinburgh night sky. A fox represents the show’s truly moving final moments, and the words “I love you,” have been hand-written by Waller-Bridge, while the response “It’ll pass,” has been scrawled by Andrew Scott, who plays Hot Priest.

“If that isn’t incentive enough to hunt one down and hold it against your cheek, I don’t know what is,” Waller-Bridge said in a press statement.



Credit: edinburgh gin

Scotland’s capital, Edinburgh, is a significant place to Waller-Bridge as she first performed Fleabag at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2013, which led to her rise to fame. The chair on the label is a nod to the bare staging of the original play, which she performed as a one-woman show.

“Gin and theatre are my two great loves. We wanted this bottle to capture a glimpse of Edinburgh in all her mystery and wonder, through the eyes of Fleabag who found her first home there,” said Waller-Bridge. “I hope every purchase inspires outrageous and creative conversations over ice while bringing the beloved Fringe festival back to life.”

As any gin lover will attest, it’s about what’s inside the bottle that really counts. The covetable vessels will be filled with Edinburgh Gin’s Classic London Dry gin, with pinebuds, lavender, mulberries, and citrus botanicals.

Profits from the sales will go towards creating subsidies that will enable the “next generation of talent to return to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2022,” according to the press release. The distillery hopes to raise £150,000.

Gin-loving Fleabag fans can pre-register on Edinburgh Gin’s website for presale access on July 20. The gin, which is priced at £48 ($66.50) per bottle, will then go on general sale to the public in early August and will be delivered during the festival, which takes place from August 6 to 30.