Photo Book Invitations – Create the Best Photo Book Online





Many of us have a lot of time on our hands right now and are wistfully looking to the future when these isolated days will be behind us; the days when we can gather for happy events again, such as birthdays, graduations, holidays and weddings—just to name a few.

As such, now is a great time to start thinking of ways to make those upcoming events memorable and fun. One way is to start creating special invitations or announcements using a photo book website, such as Mixbook, Shutterfly, or Snapfish.

Incorporating special photos into your invitations provides not only the event information but turns the invitation into something that people often keep forever. I know I’ve saved all the invites to weddings and graduations I’ve attended over the years. With photos added, I don’t even have to open it first to be transported back to the happy event.

Most Popular Photo Book Applications

As mentioned above, Mixbook, Shutterfly, and Snapfish round out the top three, due to ease of use, choices of cardstock, and the finished quality of products. All three offer various discount codes that change periodically; always look at the banners to see what codes are available to take advantage of at checkout.

Be sure to check out all three to see what your options are. On Snapfish, for instance, you don’t have the option of creating wedding invitations, but they offer “seal to send” invitations (that don’t require a separate envelope) for other events, like graduations and birthday parties. Shutterfly offers a wide variety of products, but it’s a more finicky program that can sometimes be a bit frustrating.

Mixbook is first on the list for a reason; it is the overall best app on the market to create your special invitations or announcements. The website’s interface is seamless and exceptionally easy to use. They offer six choices of cardstock (whereas Shutterfly and Snapfish both only offer five), and offer themes from different designers including Amy Tangerine, Studio Calico, Martha Stewart, and many more. Mixbook also offers more “trim” (cutout) options than the other two (such as round or double round corners, ticket, crests, etc.) which add a wonderful touch of elegance. I particularly appreciated that I was able to look at the invitation choices and see the various trims, colors, foils, etc., without having to create an account first.

Do bear in mind that Mixbook’s basic shipping can take up to 17 days, but they do offer express shipping that arrives in about a week.

Conclusion

These challenging times won’t last forever. With any luck, in the next few months, we’ll again be able to plan for happy get-togethers with family and friends, and I venture a guess that we’re going to appreciate them more than ever. By designing your invitations and announcements now on Mixbook (even if the dates aren’t set as you can edit that later), you are putting out positive energy for the future—something we all need to do right now.