Photo: Sara Ali Khan Shares A Then And Now Picture In The Same Pose

Sara Ali Khan

Ever since her first film, Sara Ali Khan has managed to charm everyone with her screen presence and personality. Off screen as well, she has proved time and again that she is a filmy kid who was meant to be in front of the camera. And we can tell this from her super cute childhood pictures as well! The actress recently out up a then and now picture where she is striking the same pose.

The actress took to her Instagram to upload a picture of her baby self and a picture of herself now, in an almost similar pose. She captioned it, “Ji haan, hum bachpan se hi aise hai…“. So there we have our proof that Sara was always made for the camera.

Have a look at her picture:

Isn’t she such a cute, little muffin in that childhood picture?

Sara is always giving us some rather sweet throwback pictures on the ‘gram! She also recently posted a then and now picture from when she was an awkward teenager to now as the heroine! She may have transformed a lot, but she is cute regardless because like she says, some things never change.

Have a look:

Got to love the fact that Sara is always embracing all the different phases of her life with such positivity, right?

On the work front, Sara has Coolie No.1 opposite Varun Dhawan that she has wrapped. She also has Aanand L Rai‘s Atrangi Re opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.