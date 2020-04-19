Photographer Peter Beard’s Suspected Remains Found on Long Island After Going Missing

The body of a man who is believed to be photographer Peter Beard has been found on Long Island, East Hampton Police Department authorities said Sunday (April 19), via Page Six.

The 82-year-old acclaimed photographer was reported missing from his Montauk home since March 31.

According to the report, a hunter stumbled on clothing “consistent with” what he was wearing upon his disappearance, and the remains fit the elderly photographer’s description.

“Detectives were called to the area of Old Montauk Highway, Montauk, NY, after a hunter familiar to the area located an article of clothing consistent with clothing descriptions of missing vulnerable elderly maile, Peter Hill Beard. A search of the area was conducted and the remains of an elderly male consistent with the physical and clothing description of Mr. Beard was located in a densely wooded area,” they said in a statement.

The story is still developing.