PhotoNews: Journalist, others win 20 brand new SUVs from MTN Nigeria
August 25, 2021

Twenty (20) Nigerians have received brand new SUVs, courtesy of MTN Nigeria’s 20th Anniversary.

L-r: Tayo Fagbule, Editor, Businessday, Karl Toriola, Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria, Alfred Iserhienrhien, Recipient, MTN At 20 Honda SUV, Ms Hafsat Lawal, Deputy Director, Consumer Affairs, Nigerian Communications Commission, Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, OFR, Chairman, MTN Nigeria and Steve Ayorinde, Publisher, Culture Newspaper at the MTN 20th Anniversary Exclusive Media Meet & Greet, held at the MTN Headquarters, Ikoyi, Lagos on Sunday, August 22, 2021.

The new car owners were awarded their gifts at an exclusive executive meet and greet media event held at the MTN Nigeria’s head office, Falomo, Ikoyi, on August 22, 2021.

Recipients of MTN 20th Anniversary Honda SUVs with Karl Toriola, Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria and Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, chairman, MTN Nigeria

The winners emerged from 10 states from different states across the country including Lagos, Abuja, Plateau, Borno, Zamfara, and others.

The Editor of The Guardian on Saturday Newspaper, Chuks Nwanne, was one of the 20 MTN customers to receive a brand new Honda HRV SUV from MTN.

Nwanne, who bought his MTN SIM while undergoing the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme, said he is ‘beyond grateful for this thoughtful gift from MTN.

Another winner, Alfred Iserhienrhien, from Lagos state shared that he bought his MTN SIM on the very first day that MTN Nigeria began commercial operations in Nigeria 20 years ago. Sharing his experience, he said, “I got this SIM card in 2001 and everywhere I go, it has been going with me. I am happy about this gift; in fact, my mind is blown and on behalf of all the gifted persons I say thank you to MTN. We are all happy and grateful and will continue to dance because of this incredible gift.”

Alfred Iserhienrhien, an MTN customer since 2001 receiving the key to a brand new Honda SUV courtesy of MTN Nigeria’s 20th Anniversary…

MTN, in a show of gratitude to media professionals across the country, invited a range of media personnel across print, online, radio, television and social media platforms to reminisce, share news on the company’s plans over the next few years and celebrate its 20th anniversary in Nigeria.

MTN  Nigeria Executives with representatives from Nigeria’s leading media platforms

L-R: Odunayo Sanya, Executive Secretary, MTN Foundation, Frank Edoho, Popular TV host, Adekunle Adebiyi, Chief Sales and Distribution Officer, MTN Nigeria and Ugonwa Nwoye, Chief Customer Relations Officer, MTN Nigeria, at the MTN 20th Anniversary Exclusive Media Meet & Greet which held at the MTN Headquarters in Ikoyi, Lagos

L-R: Karl Toriola, Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria, Odunayo Sanya, Executive Secretary, MTN Foundation, Recipient, MTN 20th Anniversary Honda SUV, Francis Chuks Nwanne, and ace comedian, Tunde ‘Tee A’ Adewale at the MTN 20th Anniversary Exclusive Media Meet & Greet which held at the MTN Headquarters in Ikoyi, Lagos…

MTN Nigeria Executives at the MTN 20th Anniversary Exclusive Media Meet & Greet which held at the MTN Headquarters in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Sunday August 22, 2021.

Also in attendance were celebrities influential personalities such as Tee A, Frank Edoho and Ogbeni Dipo, who all showed up to commemorate the important milestone.

 Serenading the media and other guests present at the event was popular Nigerian poet, Sage Hasson who delivered an attention-grabbing spoken word performance, detailing MTN’s journey in Nigeria over the past 20 years.

Spoken words

Sage Hasson, Nigeria’s Premier Spoken Word Poet Performing at the MTN 20th Anniversary Exclusive Media Meet & Greet which held at the MTN Headquarters in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Sunday August 22, 2021.

Jimmys Post
