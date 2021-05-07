

Better photos are a breeze with the latest version of Photoshop Elements and Dummies

Amateur photographers and photo enthusiasts turn to Photoshop Elements for a powerful but simpler way to edit and retouch their snapshots. Photoshop Elements 11 For Dummies is the perfect guide for helping every shutterbug add a touch of creativity to their images. Learn how to find your way around the Elements interface and its new features; create, edit, fix, and organize your photos; add type and interesting effects to your images; and share them with the world. Full color pages bring the techniques to life and make taking great photos fun and easy.

Introduces you to the tools, menus, options, and work area

Shows you how to import and upload images

Reviews ways to view, find, organize, and manage your photos

Details how to modify your photos to your specifications

Distills working with layers, contrast, color, clarity, filter, effects, styles, and type

Explains how to print your creations, create a slide show, and optimize images for the web

Whatever you want your images to be, the sky’s the limit with Photoshop Elements 11 For Dummies close at hand.