May 7, 2021

Photoshop Elements 11 For Dummies


Better photos are a breeze with the latest version of Photoshop Elements and Dummies

Amateur photographers and photo enthusiasts turn to Photoshop Elements for a powerful but simpler way to edit and retouch their snapshots. Photoshop Elements 11 For Dummies is the perfect guide for helping every shutterbug add a touch of creativity to their images. Learn how to find your way around the Elements interface and its new features; create, edit, fix, and organize your photos; add type and interesting effects to your images; and share them with the world. Full color pages bring the techniques to life and make taking great photos fun and easy.

  • Introduces you to the tools, menus, options, and work area
  • Shows you how to import and upload images
  • Reviews ways to view, find, organize, and manage your photos
  • Details how to modify your photos to your specifications
  • Distills working with layers, contrast, color, clarity, filter, effects, styles, and type
  • Explains how to print your creations, create a slide show, and optimize images for the web

Whatever you want your images to be, the sky’s the limit with Photoshop Elements 11 For Dummies close at hand.

