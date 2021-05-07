Photoshop Elements 11 For Dummies
Better photos are a breeze with the latest version of Photoshop Elements and Dummies
Amateur photographers and photo enthusiasts turn to Photoshop Elements for a powerful but simpler way to edit and retouch their snapshots. Photoshop Elements 11 For Dummies is the perfect guide for helping every shutterbug add a touch of creativity to their images. Learn how to find your way around the Elements interface and its new features; create, edit, fix, and organize your photos; add type and interesting effects to your images; and share them with the world. Full color pages bring the techniques to life and make taking great photos fun and easy.
- Introduces you to the tools, menus, options, and work area
- Shows you how to import and upload images
- Reviews ways to view, find, organize, and manage your photos
- Details how to modify your photos to your specifications
- Distills working with layers, contrast, color, clarity, filter, effects, styles, and type
- Explains how to print your creations, create a slide show, and optimize images for the web
Whatever you want your images to be, the sky’s the limit with Photoshop Elements 11 For Dummies close at hand.