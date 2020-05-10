PIC EXC: Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman fill their Rolls Royce with toys for their sons

Simon Cowell and his partner Lauren Silverman filled their $500,000 Rolls Royce Phantom with a heap of toys for their sons as they stepped out in Malibu on Saturday.

The music mogul, 60, appeared in great spirits as he and his girlfriend, 42, headed home in the flashy car after a generous trip to Toy Crazy in a bid to bring some light relief to their children Eric, six, and 14-year-old Adam Silverman – who Lauren shares with ex-husband Andrew – amid California‘s coronavirus lockdown.

The couple appeared to put on a united front after Amanda Holden’s daughter Hollie, eight, sparked confusion by questioning whether they had split during a bizarre Instagram Live, before the pair were forced to deny rumours which claimed Simon had an affair with Mel B.

Lucky for some: Simon Cowell and his partner Lauren Silverman filled their $500,000 Rolls Royce Phantom with a heap of toys for their sons as they put on a united front in Malibu on Saturday amid rumours of relationship woes

The pair ensured they stayed protected while entering the children’s store as they sported face masks, and later removed the accessory when they hopped back into their automobile.

A delighted Lauren was pictured holding onto a bag of goodies with their six-year-old son’s name emblazoned across it, before the socialite’s hands were full with a box of Shuffle Toss.

The expensive vehicle was filled to the brim, with the brunette beauty attempting to make way for more treats, while the music executive took to the wheel.

Despite preparing to celebrate International Mother’s Day for Lauren on Sunday, the duo appeared to steer focus towards their kids instead by pulling out all the stops with lavish gifts.

Don’t get them mixed up! A delighted Lauren, 42, pictured holding onto a bag of goodies with their six-year-old son’s name emblazoned across it

Off they go: The music mogul, 60, and his girlfriend made a generous trip to Toy Crazy in a bid to bring light relief to their kids Eric, six, and 14-year-old Adam Silverman – who Lauren shares with ex Andrew – amid California’s coronavirus lockdown

Beaming: The brunette smiled throughout her outing with her partner of seven years as she carried their purchases

Doing his best: The X Factor judge stuck his hand as he attempted to help from the driver’s seat

All in the details: Opting for casual chic, the mother-of-two shielded her eyes from the sun in a pair of black shades

Less is more: With her tresses scraped into a ponytail, Lauren complemented her beauty with minimal make-up

Simon has a fleet of luxury cars, with the Rolls Royce Phantom being a household name, known for its eye-watering price tag.

The vehicle comes with comes with a V12 engine, 563 hp, and 664 feet of torque -making it a powerhouse as well as a status of supreme wealth.

Other cars in his collection include; a $209,000 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder, a $600,000 Jaguar Eagle Speedster, a $1.3 Million Bugatti Veyron and a $595,000 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud.

Earlier this month, BGT judge Amanda’s daughter hit headlines by claiming Simon and Lauren had ended their seven-year relationship.

The more, the merrier: She continued to load the car with the toys

Better safe than sorry: The pair ensured they stayed protected while entering the children’s store as they sported face masks, and later removed the accessory when they hopped back into their automobile

Go big or go home: The expensive vehicle was filled to the brim, with the brunette beauty attempting to make way for more treats, while the music executive took to the wheel

Quarantine: The couple have been isolating in California ever since America’s Got Talent filming was postponed due to COVID-19

There’s no stopping them: Simon appeared to help Lauren arrange the toys effectively

Exciting times ahead: Eric and his older brother are set to go head to head with a game of Shuttle Toss, which features the instructions on the back of the box

Going strong: The couple appeared to put on a united front after Amanda Holden’s daughter Hollie, eight, sparked confusion by questioning whether they had split

During a social media livestream, the presenter, 49, was reminiscing about the moment she played her NHS charity single to Simon at his house, before mentioning Lauren, who’d recently sent her pictures of the family cooking.

But Amanda’s daughter Hollie interrupted the recording by saying: ‘I thought they broke up?’ – with the singer quickly telling her ‘Don’t be stupid.’

Speaking to her 1.4million followers, the host said: ‘I did play the album to Simon because Simon was very kind and he invited me to come and sing on Britain’s Got Talent live shows, which I still will do whenever that is.

‘But I thought I’ll take it round and have a cup of tea and see what he thinks, I don’t know why I did that – it was one of the most nerve-wracking things I have ever done in my whole of my life. It was like the opening night of a West End show.

‘Absolutely ridiculous’: Recently, they were also forced to deny rumours which claimed the TV star was having an affair with Mel B

Drama: A source close to the couple rubbished reports that Lauren furiously claimed Simon was having an affair with Mel, which they both denied (Mel and Simon pictured August 2016)

Bizarre: Amanda’s youngest child Hollie (left) hit headlines when she claimed Simon and Lauren had called off their seven-year relationship during an Instagram Live

Putting the drama behind them: Despite the recent rumours, the pair looked stronger than ever as they enjoyed a spin in the car

Relaxed schedule: The TV star has been enjoying some downtime with his loved ones during the state’s shutdown

‘I was sat in his lounge; I had some lovely homemade biscuits from Geoff the chef. I don’t think they have a chef in lockdown.

‘In fact, lovely Lauren, Simon’s girlfriend, sent me some lovely pictures of them cooking the other day. Simon’s quite good at cooking, I think.’

Hollie said: ‘I thought they broke up?’

Amanda replied: ‘Simon and Lauren?’ Before Hollie said: ‘Yeah.’

In a panic Amanda replied: ‘Don’t be stupid.’

During the broadcast, Amanda then appeared to nudge her daughter in an attempt to silence her from revealing any more details – with Hollie flinching and letting out a noise indicating she was in pain.

A spokesman for Simon told MailOnline: ‘Simon and Lauren are very much still together and are in lockdown together in California.’

Impressive: Earlier this month, the media personality – who has an estimated net worth of £385million – revealed he’s paying all his staff with his own income amid the crisis

In their element: The duo appeared to engage in a cosy conversation during their refreshing car ride

Attire: The record executive pictured sporting a protective face mask and square-framed shades

Isolation location: Although the family divide their time between London and Los Angeles, they were Stateside when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, due to Simon The Champions

The couple were also forced to hit back at claims she accused him of having an affair with Scary Spice star Mel B.

A source close to the couple rubbished reports that Lauren furiously claimed Simon was having an affair with Mel, which they both denied, and has insisted they are ‘very happy’ and continuing to isolate together in Los Angeles.

The insider exclusively told MailOnline: ‘Clearly this story is utterly ridiculous and completely pointless – because there was no affair.

‘Simon and Lauren are very happy together as a couple. They have been in lockdown together in LA for more than six weeks now.’

Amanda’s charity single, Somewhere Over The Rainbow, hit the number one spot on iTunes, ahead of music megastars The Weeknd and Dua Lipa.

The host told MailOnline how thrilled she is with the news, but she can’t rest on her laurels with four days to go until the weekly chart update – urging fans to keep downloading to help her pay ‘a lifetime of debt’ to the NHS.

She also revealed there are plans for her to perform on Britain’s Got Talent’s live shows going forward, as agreed with show boss Simon.

Of the news she is at number one currently, Amanda told us: ‘Simon doesn’t know yet. As soon as LA wakes up I’m going to be straight on the phone to [Simon’s partner] Lauren [because Simon doesn’t use a mobile phone].

Impressive: Simon has a fleet of luxury cars, with the Rolls Royce Phantom being a household name, known for its eye-watering price tag

Flashy: The vehicle comes with comes with a V12 engine, 563 hp, and 664 feet of torque -making it a powerhouse as well as a status of supreme wealth

‘He donates a lot to charity but I’m going to check he’s downloaded the song too as every little helps.

‘I will be performing on the [BGT] live shows when the album comes out. I’m not sure when that will be yet. Simon has agreed to me performing. I’m holding him to it. A verbal contact is as good as any these days.’

Earlier this month, the media personality – who has an estimated net worth of £385million – revealed he’s paying all his staff with his own income amid the crisis.

Amanda revealed to The Sun: ‘He’s very generous. The way that he’s dealt with his staff, paying them while the shows are off, he does everything right and he does it quietly.’