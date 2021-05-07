PICTEK Gaming Mouse Wired [7200 DPI] [Programmable] [Breathing Light] Ergonomic Game USB Computer Mice RGB Gamer Desktop Laptop PC Gaming Mouse, 7 Buttons for Windows 7/8/10/XP Vista Linux, Black



Price: $29.99 - $15.99

(as of May 07,2021 22:42:18 UTC – Details)





Rapid Movement

Set your mouse with 7200 DPI to gain the advantages over your opponents and command the speed and sensitivity accurately. You can also adjust the DPI with two buttons and the light color will indicate which DPI it is (in default): 1200DPI flashes red, 2400DPI flashes blue, 3500DPI flashes green, 5500DPI flashes purple, 7200DPI flashes blue.

Fancy &Cool LED Light

16 million color options for the backlight setting. 5 default colors, other colors need to be set by installing software. You can personalize the color for the DPI as you like.

Programmable Buttons

There are 7 buttons on the mouse. All of the buttons can be set for different functions after installing software. You can also customize your mouse to fit you special needs with the macro editing function.

High Precision

Four polling rate is adjustable: 125Hz, 250Hz, 500Hz, 1000Hz, polling rate ensures smooth and high-speed movement, enjoy games more freely. Best PC & Laptop gaming mouse with good value.

Specifications

Product Dimension: 123x72x33mm

Type: Wired Gaming Mouse for PC / Laptop

Interface: USB2.0 / USB3.0

Default DPI: 1200/2400/3500/5500/7200

Polling Rate: 125Hz/250Hz/500Hz/1000Hz

DPI Range: 500~7200

Backlight: YES

NOTE:

1. Apple computers (Mac OS) do not support the mouse’s customized (programmable) function as some functions of Mac OS are not open to public. But the mouse’s normal function can still be used in the Apple computers or Mac OS.

2. If you want to customize the buttons, you need to download the software from relevant website (written in the user manual).

3. When you install the software driver in your computer, please choose the language you required. Four languages are available: English, German, Japanese, and Chinese.

Package included:

1x Wired Gaming Mouse

1x Driver Disk

1x User Manual

[Excellent gaming performance with 7200 dpi and 4 polling rate]pictek t7 programmable gaming mice, default five dpi levels available from 1200/2400/3500/5500/7200 dpi. With two dpi button, you can adjust the dpi easily to get high accuracy and consistent responsiveness at any speed. 4 polling rate is adjustable: 125hz/250hz/500hz/1000hz, polling rate ensures smooth and high-speed movement, up to 1000hz makes it faster and more accurate than ordinary mouse.

[All mouse buttons are programmable] support macro editing, 7 mouse buttons can be programmed by pictek easy-to-program gaming software which makes the mouse more intelligent and meets more demands for different games. Great value and control fps gaming mouse, also excellent for moba/ rts games (driver disk included or download the software from brand website, see instructions for details). Compatible with windows 10, windows 8, windows 7, windows xp, vista, linux etc. ( Note: no programming function for mac system).

[16 million color fancy cool led backlit] 16 million color options for the backlight setting to match your style. Easily shut on and off the backlight with the convenient switch on the bottom. Plus, adopts high-definition optical gaming sensor, ensure quickly switch for different games. Mode selection: steady on/breathing/flicker+light effect/steady on+light effect. Color: red blue green purple yellow.

[Ergonomic design] pictek t7 with symmetrical & streamlined provides a comfortable claw-grip design, long-term use without fatigue. Top choice for computer game players to keep your grip firmly during game play. Excellent cool wired pc gaming mouse for casual gamers. Comes with 5 foot, 3mm strong high-speed fiber cable.

[Reliable quality & service] pictek t7 pc gaming mouse, 30 million clicks lifespan , intricate polish manufacturing processes and meticulous assembly provide the functional reliability of the mouse for years. Pictek will spare no effort to provide the satisfied service to every customer, keep in touch with us when you meet any problem, we will reply you within 12 hours to help you.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

