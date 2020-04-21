Pierce Brosnan cuts a laid back figure as he goes on a solo hike while self-isolating in Hawaii

He has been self-isolating with his family in picturesque Hawaii amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

And Pierce Brosnan has embraced a new look during lockdown as he unveiled new white silver hair and a clean-shaven beard on Monday.

The former James Bond actor, 66, looked relaxed and care-free as he stepped out for a solo hike amid lockdown.

Pierce, who had noticeably darker hair and a Van Dyke beard last month at The Prince’s Trust Awards in London, opted for a laid back look for the day as he enjoyed the sunshine in a white T-shirt with light grey shorts and black trainers.

Carrying a beige backpack, the film star completed his look for the day with a pair of sunglasses.

Pierce took in the island’s scenic beauty as at one point he rested on a rock and appeared to take some snaps of the view.

The actor’s next film is slated to be Eurovision, also starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams while he is also set to play The King in a retelling of Cinderella starring Camila Cabello as the title character.

It comes after Pierce left fans shocked on Friday when he shared a funny Instagram selfie with a rugged grey beard and scraggly long locks.

The James Bond star appeared to have dirt on his face and left fans speculating whether he will be bringing back his shipwrecked character, Robinson Crusoe.

The actor jokingly shared: ‘Isolation and this is only week six!’

Fans were left shocked by his unruly appearance which was a far cry from the iconic slick 007 tuxedo.

Many fans teased that he is perhaps bringing back his 1997 role of Robinson Crusoe, who was left ship-wrecked on a deserted island.

However, some followers suggested that he in fact resembled James Bond when he was held captive in North Korea.

Pierce looked completely different while sharing a tribute to his wife Keely Shaye Smith on their anniversary.

The couple, who met in 1994 and tied the knot in 2001, took to Instagram to share sweet throwback snaps.

Pierce wrote: ‘My darling angel heart Keely, thank you for bringing such love and beauty into my life, for making these past twenty six years the greatest joy of my life…Happy anniversary my brown eyed girl’.

Keely, 56, wrote: ‘Still celebrating the day we met …on a beach in Mexico. Happy 26th my love 4/8 (1994).’

The American journalist posted a throwback photo alongside a more recent one of the pair.

Pierce and Keely met the year before he made his James Bond debut and got married in 2001 at Ballintubber Abbey in his native Ireland.

He was previously married to Australian actress Cassandra Harris, herself a Bond girl to Roger Moore in For Your Eyes Only, from 1980 until her death after a battle with ovarian cancer in 1991.

Pierce is the biological father of three sons, two by Keely – Dylan, 23, and Paris, 19, – and Sean, 36, by Cassandra.

He is also the adoptive father of Charlotte and Christopher Brosnan, Cassandra’s two children by her first husband Dermot Harris, whose brother was Richard Harris of Harry Potter fame.

Charlotte, who like Christopher took Pierce’s surname when she was adopted, died at the age of 42 in 2013 of the same illness that claimed her mother’s life.

He has often been vocal about how Keely saved him from depression following his personal tragedies, describing her as a ‘ strength I wouldn’t be able to live without.’

Pierce is now a proud grandfather of three – Charlotte’s children Isabella, 21, and Lucas, 14, as well as Sean’s daughter Marley May, four.