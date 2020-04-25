Piers Morgan Gets Unfollowed By Trump After Slamming the President’s Comments

It looks like Donald Trump is officially done with his former friend Piers Morgan.

The President of the United States has unfollowed Piers on Twitter after the British journalist slammed the comments he made about injecting disinfectant.

“This is not just insane, it’s also incredibly dangerous. If Americans now die from injecting themselves with disinfectant, their deaths will be solely on President @realDonaldTrump. He needs to stop airing these absurd & reckless theories – NOW,” Piers wrote on Twitter.

Piers then wrote a column for the Daily Mail about the topic. He later tweeted, “UPDATE: President ⁦@realDonaldTrump has unfollowed me on Twitter, hours after I wrote this ⁦@DailyMail column.”

Donald and Piers have a long history. Piers won the seventh season of The Celebrity Apprentice back in 2008 and then he appeared on the show many more times over the years as an advisor.