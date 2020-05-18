Piers Morgan leads calls for ‘idiot’ players who break lockdown rules to be BANNED

Players who break lockdown rules should be banned when football restarts after tarnishing the game’s reputation, says Piers Morgan.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Kyle Walker and Alexandre Lacazette have been among those making headlines in recent weeks after breaking lockdown rules.

And Morgan slammed the players, writing on Twitter: ‘These idiots unfairly tarnish the reputations of all footballers, and make a mockery of the ‘safety first’ plan to bring back the Premier League.

Piers Morgan discussed the issues surrounding footballers with Troy Deeney on Monday

The Good Morning Britain presenter also tweeted about footballers breaking lockdown rules

‘They should be told if they get caught breaking lockdown rules like this, they’re banned from playing if football restarts.’

A raft of Twitter users agree, with one writing: ‘Some people undo the good work that people like Kane and Henderson have done during these times.’

Hudson-Odoi is the latest footballer to come under fire for breaking coronavirus lockdown rules during the crisis.

It emerged later on Monday that his Sunday morning arrest was on suspicion of rape after a model he met online called police and said she was attacked.

Hudson-Odoi has yet to comment on the claim.

Manchester City and England full-back Kyle Walker hosted a sex party and on a separate occasion received criticism for going to visit family members.

Four Arsenal players, Alexandre Lacazette, David Luiz, Nicholas Pepe and Granit Xhaka were all given a dressing down by the Gunners for being seen in public flouting the restrictions in April.

And Tottenham were also embroiled in controversy when Jose Mourinho led a training session with three players in a public park.

Kyle Walker is another high profile player to have broken the government’s lockdown rules

Alexandre Lacazette was in hot water with Arsenal after being seen inhaling what is thought to be nitrous oxide from a balloon

Premier League players are slowly working on a return to fitness with a restart to the season planned for June. They are currently still having to train in isolation but small group sessions are expected to be given the green light soon before resumption of normal training.