PiiComm turns 15 on the 15th!

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ – On September 15th, PiiComm celebrated its 15th year anniversary by hosting the event Digital Transformation 2.0 – Mobility First. Family, friends, partners, and clients gathered at the Museum of Aviation in Ottawa. Throughout the night, guests got to learn more about PiiComm’s mission/vision on the future of mobility and got to hear from industry leaders who are driving large-scale digital transformation. Representatives from Goodly Cloud, Samsung, SOTI, and Zebra talked about what it means to live in a mobility first world and proposed solutions to solve some of the challenges out there.

“This is only the start. We founded PiiComm to help companies” Rick Robillard, co-founder, and CEO of PiiComm.

The highlight of the night came when guest of honour Ron MacLean, Gemini award winner from Hockey Night in Canada, stepped on the stage. He recognized PiiComm’s impressive success and shared his view on multiple subjects including hockey, his career and personal life. After the event, Mr. MacLean took the time to meet with the guests, answered questions and took pictures.

“Hosting the iconic Ron MacLean was truly an honour! Our goal was to thank our guests for contributing to PiiComm’s success and with Mr. MacLean’s presence we achieved that! PiiComm’s 15th anniversary celebration was a night to remember. We are so grateful.” Shawn Sicard, Chairman, and co-founder of PiiComm.

About PiiComm

PiiComm manages the full lifecycle of mobility solutions for enterprise and government. From solution design & hardware sourcing to deployments, operational support, all the way to decommissioning, PiiComm can manage all hardware related activities. Our platform, AiM, which can be integrated with mobile device management, provides real-time visibility on mobile device inventory.

SOURCE PiiComm Inc.