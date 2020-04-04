Pink, 3-Year Old Son Contract Coronavirus; Singer Donates $1 Million to the Cause



Pink is the latest celebrity to be diagnosed with Covid-19.



And she’s also the latest celebrity to try and help others in the same situation.



“Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19,” the artist wrote on Instagram on Saturday.



She continued with her update as follows:



“Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor.



“Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative.”



Pink then added that she is donating $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts.



The popular crooner said she has pledged $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia, in honor of her mother, Judy Moore, who worked at the facility for 18 years.



And she also donated $5000,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 crisis fund.



Referring to the virus “serious and real,” Pink condemned the U.S. government for not working quickly enough to make testing available to every American.



“It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible,” she continued.



“This illness is serious and real.



“People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities.”



Concluded the beloved hit-maker:



THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home.



Please. Stay. Home.



The 40-year-old singer joins a growing list of celebrities who tested positive for coronavirus.



On Friday, Sara Bareilles revealed that similar to Pink, she had since recovered from the illness.



Other famous names who have been diagnosed include Tom Hanks, Andy Cohen, Idris Elba and Kevin Durant.



As for Pink?



She and her husband, Carey Hart, share Jameson and their eight-year-old daughter, Willow.



The artist shared via Instagram on March 14 that she tried to create a routine for her family while they are self-quarantining amid the Covid-19 pandemic.



“This is a crazy time, but we have each other so let’s figure out a way to talk to each other and connect and be kind,” Pink said at the time



“I’ll do my best to be kind too when [my kids are] not fighting. I love you all. We’re gonna through this. If you can, stay home. No playdates. Just stay home please.”



We agree — and wish her the best.