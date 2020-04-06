Pink Details Coronavirus Battle, Says Son Jameson Has Been ‘Really, Really Sick’

Pink is opening up about her battle with coronavirus.

While going live on Instagram with pal and author Jen Pastiloff, the 40-year-old entertainer says she and son Jameson, 3, are “feeling better” after showing symptoms for the virus.

Pink explained that she and son “have been really, really sick,” adding that Jameson “has had the worst of it.”

“There were many nights when I’ve cried and I’ve never prayed more in my life,” Pink shared. “It’s funny, but at one point, I thought they promised us our kids would be okay. It’s not guaranteed. There is no one that is safe from this.”

While she and Jameson have both been sick, luckily husband Carey Hart and their daughter Willow, 8, have been healthy.

“Jameson has been really, really sick,” she said. “I’ve kept a journal of his symptoms for the past three weeks and mine as well. He still, three weeks later, has a 100 temperature. It’s been a rollercoaster for both of us, but Carey and Willow have been perfectly fine.”

Pink said that even though she and Jameson‘s conditions have improved, they’re not 100% recovered yet.

“We’re better than we were,” Pink said. “Last week I was on Nebulizers. I’ve had asthma really bad, had it for my whole life. It got really, really scary, I’m not gonna lie. In the beginning, all we were hearing was ‘If you’re young, this is 65 and older, all of the kids are fine.’ ”

Pink continued: “Yes I have asthma, but Jameson, he’s three, he’s perfectly fine. We live in the country, right. The worst thing that attacks us here is pollen or mountain lion. But he’s been really, really sick and it’s scary. He’s been up and down and I’ve been on nebulizers for the first time in 30 years and that’s been really scary for me.”

Just a few days ago Pink revealed that she and Jameson were sick. She also announced a $1 million donation to help those fighting the coronavirus on the front lines.