Pink says she recovered from the coronavirus, donates $1 million to healthcare workers: ‘This illness is serious and real’

Pink says that she tested positive for the coronavirus, but has now recovered, and will donate $1 million dollars to the healthcare system.

On Friday night, the “Walk Me Home” singer posted an Instagram photo of herself and her 3-year-old son Jameson, sharing that both had shown symptoms of COVID-19 despite following “shelter in place” rules. Through testing, Pink, 40, received a positive diagnosis.

“Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative,” wrote the mother-of-two. She then shared her displeasure at coronavirus testing holdups in the United States where the disease has spread to 278,000 people and killed more than 7,000.

“It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible,” wrote Pink. “This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities.”

“In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day,” the singer will donate $500,000 to Philadelphia’s Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund, where her mother Judy Moore worked for 18 years, and $500,000 to the Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

“THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones,” wrote Pink. “You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.”

The singer later tweeted at her mother’s former workplace, “I love your hospital, and I love Philly. I will pray for you every single day.”

Pink’s diagnosis comes after other public figures like Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Christopher Cross and CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin revealed their positive cases.

