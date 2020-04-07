Pinot shines with potato and bean soup

Marimar Torres makes exquisite wines at her estate west of Graton. Today’s Wine of the Week, Marimar Estate 2016 Mas Cavalls Doña Margarita Vineyard Pinot Noir ($45), is a gorgeous example of the way she coaxes out the elegant flavors and luscious textures of this wily varietal.

The wine expresses its sense of place beautifully, with the bright acidity of grapes grown in a cool climate. Flavors suggest cherries and berries, with hints of sandalwood, forest floor, damp topsoil and a whisper of sweet spices, including clove and allspice. Textures are rich and round, with long graceful tannins and a pretty, lingering finish.

Like all well-made pinot noir, this lovely wine is flattered by a vast array of foods. Enjoy it with an earthy paella, mushroom or olive risotto and a puree of potatoes and parsnips topped with bacon gremolata, It’s delicious with eggplant polpettini, great with duck and excellent with lamb.

Given our current shelter-in-place advisory, I’ve focused on a simple recipe that you can make if you have a moderately well-stocked pantry. It is inspired by one of my favorite chefs, Gerald Hirigoyen, who has had several restaurants in San Francisco. This soup is adapted from his book “The Basque Kitchen: Tempting Food From the Pyrenees” (Harper Collins, 1999, $35).

I’ve suggested canned white beans instead of the dried white beans he calls for, in case you have them on hand. If you prefer to use dried beans instead, use ¾ cup, soak them overnight, and cook the soup for 45 to 60 minutes, until the beans are fully tender.

White Bean Soup with Potatoes & Olive Purée

Makes 3 to 4 servings

3 tablespoon duck fat or olive oil

1 small yellow onion, trimmed, peeled, and sliced into thick rounds

2 to 3 garlic cloves, crushed

1 small rosemary sprig

— Kosher salt

2 14-ounce cans cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

1 small-medium russet potato, peeled and cut into small dice

4 cups homemade vegetable stock or commercial vegetable broth

— White or black pepper, in a mill

⅓ cup pitted Kalamata olives, puréed

Pour the duck fat or olive oil into a medium saucepan set over medium heat. Add the onion, sauté for 8 to 10 minutes, add the garlic and rosemary, and cook for 5 minutes more; do not let the onions or garlic brown. Season lightly with salt.

Add the beans, potato, and stock or broth, bring to a boil, reduce the heat, and simmer gently until the potato is tender, about 15 to 20 minutes. Remove and discard the rosemary sprig.

Use an immersion blender to purée the soup until it is quite smooth. If you do not have an immersion blender, purée the soup in a traditional blender, clean the saucepan, and return the soup to it. Taste, correct for salt, and season with pepper.

Put the olive purée into a squeeze bottle.

Ladle the soup into soup bowls or plates. Top each serving with a generous swirl of olive purée and enjoy right away.

Note: To purée this small amount of olives, use a small food processor or small blender. If you do not have one, you can pound the olives into a purée using a suribachi (Japanese mortar) or mortar and a wooden pestle. You can also use a commercial black olive tapenade instead.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.