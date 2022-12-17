Pioneer Fellows of MTN Media Innovation Programme Graduate from Pan-Atlantic University

Advertisements







Read Time:2 Minute, 36 Second

On December 10, 2022, the School of Media and Communication (SMC), Pan-Atlantic University celebrated the pioneer fellows of the MTN Media Innovation Programme (MIP) who have completed six months of intensive training in media innovation.

The programme, established in partnership with MTN Nigeria, developed the skills of participating media professionals through a mix of different learning methods.

After a rigorous selection process, the 20 Fellows commenced their certification course on May 23, 2022. The programme ran for six weeks, spread across six months, and included a study trip to the University of Witwatersrand, South Africa where fellows also undertook an industry visit to the MTN Innovation Centre as well as other media houses and innovation hubs in South Africa, as well as Nigeria.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Prof Anuli Agina, Associate Professor of Media and Cultural Studies at the School of Media and Communications, Pan-Atlantic University commended MTN Nigeria as the sponsor and co-creator of the Media Innovation Programme.

Advertisements





Advertisements





She encouraged the fellows to be worthy ambassadors of the school. “We hope that your education at the SMC, PAU, would lead you to continue working professionally, ethically and selflessly, with a value creation and production mentality,” she said.

Tobechukwu Okigbo, Chief Corporate Services Officer (CCSO) of MTN Nigeria, in congratulating the fellows, said: “We are proud of you all and look forward to your exploits in advancing media practice in Nigeria. In the same vein, I’d like to commend the PAU’s unique approach to university teaching and its commitment to contributing to the national growth of Nigeria’s media industry. As the fourth estate of the realm, the media is responsible for telling compelling stories that inform and educate Nigerians on the reality of industries and their effects on national development. We are proud of our partnership with the school”, he said.

The graduation ceremony rounded off with the presentation of awards to two outstanding MIP Fellows in the following categories: “MTN Nigeria Chairman Award for Innovation,” awarded to Mike Okwoche of TVC News, and the “MTN Foundation Chairman Award for Innovative Reportage on MTN Foundation,” awarded to Vanessa Obioha, of ThisDay Newspapers.