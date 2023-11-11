Piramal Finance's 'Pehli Diwali' Celebration: A Heartfelt Journey Celebrating People of Bharat

Senior Leaders and Employees of Piramal Finance Celebrated with 1,000 New Homeowners and Entrepreneurs Across India

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Diwali has always held a special place in the hearts of millions, marking a time of joy, prosperity, and new beginnings. This year, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd. (referred to as Piramal Finance) joins the festive spirit with ‘Pehli Diwali’, celebrating with customers who experienced their first inaugural Diwali in the comfort of their homes and businesses.

Piramal Finance’s ‘Pehli Diwali’ embodies the spirit of “Hum Kaagaz se Neeyat Dekhte Hain,” emphasising the true essence of celebrating Diwali in one’s own space, be it home or business. Piramal Finance’s commitment to its customers doesn’t stop just providing loans. Through this initiative, senior management and company leaders travelled across locations to celebrate 1000 such customers across India. The leadership travelled to Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Chandigarh, to name a few, to celebrate and felicitate customers.

Speaking on the occasion, Jairam Sridharan, Managing Director, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd., said, “The true spirit of Diwali lies in the happiness and prosperity it brings to everyone, especially those celebrating their first Diwali in the spaces they dreamt of being. ‘Pehli Diwali’ is a celebration and a testament to our vision of inclusive and responsible financial support for the customers of Bharat. Our people and customers are at the very heart of everything we do at Piramal Finance. Through this initiative, we also want to express our gratitude for choosing Piramal Finance to fulfil their dreams and aspirations.”

Arvind Iyer, Head – Marketing, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd., said, “Pehli Diwali is an emotion that runs deep within the fabric of this country. It symbolises the celebration of progress and prosperity of our people of Bharat. Through this initiative, we celebrate the profound impact of own spaces and the meaningful roles they play in our customer’s lives. It is a testament to Piramal Finance’s commitment to not just finance homes and businesses but also support aspirations, encouraging dreams of Bharat to soar higher. We kept it simple, a story that tugs the heartstrings by blending the traditional joy of Diwali with the touching moments as our leaders joined delighted customers in their celebrations.”

Conceptualised by The Womb, a heart-warming film released on Piramal Finance’s social media & TV channels beautifully captures the essence of “Pehli Diwali” for these new homeowners and entrepreneurs. By extending a helping hand and celebrating alongside these customers, Piramal Finance exemplifies its commitment to supporting dreams and fostering goodwill in the community.

Link to watch the film: https://youtu.be/pW3_JtMlMas

About Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited:

Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited (referred as Piramal Finance), a wholly owned subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises Limited (flagship company of the Piramal Group), is a housing finance company engaged in retail and wholesale lending.

In retail lending, Piramal Finance is one of the leading players that addresses the diverse financing needs of the under-served and unserved people of ‘Bharat’ market. It has over 3 million customers and presence in 27 states with a network of over 404 branches. It offers multiple products, including home loans, loan against property, used car loans, small business loans to Indian budget conscious customers at the periphery of metros and in Tier I, II and III cities. In wholesale lending, it caters to both real estate as well as non-real estate sector and offers multiple products including construction finance, structured debt and senior secured debt.

For more information visit: piramalfinance.com

