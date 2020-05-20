Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger got a haircut during the pandemic — and Pennsylvania’s governor does not seem pleased
Even if that means skipping a haircut at a salon or barbershop.
During a briefing on Tuesday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf was asked what he thought about Ben Roethlisberger recently getting a haircut and beard trim at a barbershop in the state.
“My concern is just a general concern,” Wolf said, not mentioning Roethlisberger by name. “Anybody who puts himself or herself into harm’s way is something that I think we ought to try to avoid. When you go to something like a barbershop and you’re not protected, I don’t care who you are, the chances of that virus actually wreaking havoc on your life increases.
“I don’t personally think any Pennsylvanian ought to take that chance. I certainly don’t want to take that chance myself.”
The video then shows Roethlisberger in a chair at a barbershop getting his beard trimmed.
The stay-at-home order in Pennsylvania was extended until June 4 for the counties in the red phase. Counties in the yellow phase, which includes Allegheny County, can start limited reopenings of businesses. However, hair salons are not supposed to be open for those areas in the yellow phase.
The governor didn’t address whether or not the state would seek to discipline the barbershop.