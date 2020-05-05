Plan to boost agricultural competitiveness

news, local-news, Guy Barnett, agriculture, Tasmania, resources, GMO, food, trade

A new document outlining the state government’s road map to grow the annual value of Tasmanian agriculture to $10 billion by 2050 has been released. The Competitiveness of Tasmanian Agriculture 2050 White Paper was developed in consultation with peak industry groups and on the basis of 29 submissions made on a discussion paper released for comment earlier this year. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania The paper’s scope is land-based agriculture and it looks at cost and non-cost factors in relation to enterprise competitiveness and profitability. Primary Industries Minister Guy Barnett said the paper identified three emerging priority areas for the sector being Circular Economy and Value-Adding, Digital Transformation, and being Responsive to Change. “It also reaffirms our existing policy focus areas in Research and Innovation, Smarter Regulation, Investing in People, Managing Risk and Biosecurity, Harnessing Natural Capital, Capitalising on our Brand, and Climate-Ready Agriculture,” Mr Barnett said. “Agriculture has never been more important – it puts food on our tables, it provides thousands of jobs and it supports our rural and regional communities. “Tasmania has a remarkable opportunity to leverage our strengths in agriculture – rich soil, a favourable climate, water infrastructure, enterprising farmers and a premium brand – to significantly expand our agricultural industries and food manufacturing capacity.” Mr Barnett said, while in the short term the Tasmanian government was working with the agricultural community and businesses to respond to the immediate challenges posed by coronavirus pandemic, the white paper set out a long-term plan. “This white paper sets a robust long-term framework for the government to work with the agricultural sector to build on our strengths and also manage risk and respond to significant disruptions and change,” he said. “It sets the policy framework to achieve that [$10 billion annual value goal].” Mr Barnett said agriculture would remain a cornerstone of Tasmania’s economy post COVID-19 with the sector generating $1.6 billion at the farm gate in 2017-18. “Tasmania also contributes to national food security with the majority of our food sold into domestic markets,” he said. “The state produces a net surplus of many key food products, beyond what is required for local consumption, and is largely self-sufficient for key food products.” He said the state’s GMO ban would not mean Tasmania would be disadvantaged. “The opposite is true. The GMO ban for a further ten years is absolutely important to the Tasmanian brand – what we have is a natural asset,” he said. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

