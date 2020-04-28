Plane from Yellowknife slides off runway in Kugaaruk and into snowbank | CBC News

A King Air plane operated by Buffalo Airways slid off the runway in Kugaaruk, Nunavut, on Tuesday, during low visibility weather.

The plane landed around 1 p.m. MT., according to a resident. All crew members on board are safe and there were no passengers, according to Buffalo Airways.

In a news release, Buffalo Airways said the aircraft “slid off the side of the runway and into a snowbank” on Tuesday afternoon.

NAV Canada reporting shows winds were around 50 km/h and snow was blowing moderately at the time.

The Transportation Safety Board has been notified as part of the company’s emergency response plan, the release said.

The aircraft was en route from Yellowknife, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.