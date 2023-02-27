Planet Depos Welcomes Josh Kearns as a New Sales Manager

Global Court Reporting Firm Expands Sales Leadership to Foster Market Growth

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Planet Depos, a leader in the court reporting and litigation technology industry, is excited to announce that Josh Kearns has joined the company as a new sales manager. Mr. Kearns will assist with leading, training, motivating and developing next-level performance for a robust team of account executives. He will also play a key role in implementing focused action plans and other sales initiatives to continually generate and foster growth.

“I am thrilled to be bringing Josh on board,” says Jennifer Parratt, Vice President of Sales at Planet Depos. “His mix of legal industry knowledge and strong leadership skills will continue to enhance our sales team.”

Mr. Kearns comes to Planet Depos after a six-year tenure with Automatic Data Processing, starting as a sales representative before becoming a sales manager. Prior to that, he served as a sales manager for four years at the Thomson Reuters – FindLaw division, where he worked exclusively with attorneys throughout Texas. He currently resides in San Antonio with his wife, Carolyn, and two daughters, Kendall and Kacie. In his spare time, he’s an avid golfer, hunter and fisherman.

“I’m excited to join such an incredible team of seasoned sales professionals,” says Kearns. “I look forward to learning, growing and winning big in 2023 and beyond!”

About Planet Depos

Headquartered in Washington, DC, and with over 50 offices around the world, Planet Depos is the only international court reporting agency led by court reporters and world-renowned industry experts. Planet Depos provides court reporting and litigation technology services throughout the United States and abroad to international law firms, worldwide corporations and government entities. The company has extensive experience reporting complex matters around the globe, including arbitrations, trials and depositions. A forward-thinking company, Planet Depos is conversant with the latest technologies and works closely with clients to implement case-winning tools, including remote depositions, streaming text and video, digital court reporting and digital exhibits.

Learn more about Planet Depos

Follow Planet Depos on Facebook

Follow Planet Depos on LinkedIn

Follow Planet Depos on Twitter

Read our blog

Media Contact

Delma Lara, Planet Depos, LLC, 1 8324149223, delma.lara@planetdepos.com

SOURCE Planet Depos, LLC