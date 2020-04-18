Planning processes help guide council decisions: LGAT

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Coronavirus should not mean development applications should automatically get support, because planning processes are in place for a reason. That’s the view of the Local Government Association of Tasmania, who was responding to concerns the Fragrance Hotel development may face appeal opposition from resident group Launceston Heritage, not Highrise. LGAT policy director Dion Lester said developments “either meet the planning scheme or doesn’t”, so it wasn’t a matter of making sure some developments got support, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. “The council can only assess developments against their planning schemes,” Mr Lester said. “When councils act as a planning authority, they must assess the application against the relevant criteria within the planning scheme. “Any representations from the community, whether they are an individual or group, are considered equally by the council but, importantly, only when they raise matters that are relevant to any discretions triggered by the development.” RELATED STORY: Fight brews over city’s skyline Concerns among business and industry stakeholders have raised concerns over the weight of representations such as LHNH after they lodged an application against the Fragrance Hotel. Property Council chief executive Brian Wightman on Saturday it was “heartbreaking” that significant developments such as Fragrance Hotel were potentially headed for appeal, and the cost of project delay was substantial. “It costs hundreds of thousands of dollars to prepare development proposals for the assessment process and then further investment addressing additional requirements should the project be granted approval. Mr Wightman, who is an advocate for a statewide planning scheme, said it would be beneficial for all developers and councils if the planning process was removed from the remit of councillors. “The sooner complex development proposals sit with expert development assessment panels and are removed from the remit of local councillors who find it impossible to represent the views of constituents whilst performing the role as a statutory planning authority, the better,” he said. RELATED: Business confidence doldrums | editorial Mr Lester said the planning process helped guide councils in its decision-making process and was a fair and balanced way forward for progress. “It is the role of councils to assess developments against the relevant planning controls and balance these competing views,” he said. “Councils can, and routinely do, undertake local area strategic planning to determine if current planning controls, such as height, are still appropriate or require some changes to balance local planning issues while also aiming to capitalise on opportunities. This strategic work then supports changes to the planning scheme. Both of these processes involve formal and informal community consultation.”

