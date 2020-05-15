Plant sale, garden tour go online

SANTA ROSA

Willowside nursery back in business

The Willowside School plant nursery has re-opened for sales by appointment with a new addition to their offerings — live worms.

The school-based program has acquired a plethora of red worms for worm bins, available for a suggested donation of $10.

Customers should email Misty Fiddler at mfiddler@ogusd.org for information on where to access the plant inventory list and to make an appointment for pickup. Anyone uncertain about which plants to choose can make an appointment to quickly walk through the nursery. Payment is by cash or check.

Appointments can be made for between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on the following days: May 19, 22, 26, 29 and 30. People must observe social distancing guidelines and wear masks and gloves. Only one person at a time is allowed to enter the nursery for pickup. If you want worms, please mention that in your email. The school is located at Hall and Willowside roads in Santa Rosa.

NORTH BAY

You can still catch the Eco-friendly garden tour

In any other year, a garden tour comes and goes. But with the stay-at-home order extended into May, the Sonoma-Marin Saving Water Partnership’s Eco-Friendly Garden Tour continues to live online.

There are pictures, descriptions and videos of the participating gardens to enjoy virtually. Each garden is sustainably designed and low in water use but still lovely.

Tour-goers can explore 15 gardens by following links on the Sonoma-Marin Saving Water Partnership website.

Participating garden owners have submitted videos of their landscapes, highlighting favorite features such as native plants, rain water capture systems and use of recycled materials. Gardens range from private gardens to co-housing community gardens to gardens owned by nonprofit groups. Included is a landscape installed at a fire rebuild in Coffey Park using the Sonoma-Marin Saving Water Partnership’s free landscape design templates.

For more information or to browse the featured gardens, visit savingwaterpartnership.org.

Home and Garden news may be sent to meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. Items must be received at least two weeks in advance.