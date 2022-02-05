Platform Leaders Asserts Commitment to Provide Real Estate Solutions for Consumers and Professionals in the Middle East

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — While regulations are a nightmare for most real estate brokers and developers, they are crucial to creating a safe and secure investment environment. In the Middle East, especially Egypt, United Arab of Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, the real estate terrain is grossly unregulated as most real estate transactions still occur outside oversight from the government, showing that the introduction of reporting requirements for realtors, builders, developers, and others will not be enough to regulate one of the largest undisclosed sectors of the economy.

Since its inception, Platform Leaders has specialized in providing real estate solutions for consumers and professionals in the Middle East. Through the company’s software, a licensing/registration system and educational platform, real estate professionals in the region have begun to experience a level of coordination in the market. Additionally, Platform Leaders has announced that plans are underway to implement a system to improve the broker-to-broker relationship. It is expected that through concerted efforts as proposed by Platform Leaders, unregulated markets will slowly become even more regulated, thus reaching new levels of growth, and maximizing the industry’s potential.

“I wanted to create something that hasn’t been done in the Middle East, but more importantly, I wanted to create a platform that meets the needs for both the consumer and the real estate professionals,” explained Ahmed Elbatrawy, Founder and CEO of Platform Leaders. “One platform containing all major accurate data for properties to help better serve the everlasting growth of the real estate market as well as the economy. This adaptive software will be the first of its kind in all operating countries like Egypt, United Arab of Emirates and Saudi Arabia.”

One of the plans by Platform Leaders in ensuring improved regulations in the Middle East is the MLS program (Multiple Listing Service). Platform Leaders’ MLS aims to be the biggest and largest real-estate marketplace and CRM system across the Arab world. It is a unique lead-capturing platform that offers multiple listing services where real estate brokers can access a suite of services that can be used to establish contractual offers of cooperation and compensation (among brokers) and accumulate and disseminate information to enable appraisals.

“Real estate has been my life for the past 25 years,” continued Ahmed Elbatrawy. “I wake up every day striving to better my business and dream of making a change within the real estate industry. This is exactly what I aim to do with the launch of this project. We plan to implement a licensing/registration system for all real estate professionals, business model focused on generating a better broker to broker relationship, an education platform that real estate professional will be able to use for training purposes as well as an unparalleled data protection plan which ensures the safekeeping from unauthorized use or syndication,” he concluded.

Through the Platform Leaders’ initiative, real estate agents, brokers, and professionals will enjoy immense benefits, including:



Implementing the Licensing and Registration System

Educational platform for training purposes

Data protection

Accessing data and details through safe channels

Safety for the consumers as well as the professionals

Job opportunities

Organized Data which allows easy accessibility through registered real estate professionals.

For more information, please visit http://www.platformleaders.net or send an email to info@homes.com.eg.

About Platform Leaders Based in the USA, Platform Leaders is a reputable software development company that specializes in the art of tailoring and utilizing AI technology and market analysis as well as billions of data points to create unique, specialized real-estate software. Depending on a wealth of accurate and reliable information, the company and its creations aim to provide solutions for the real estate industry, achieve maximum ROI and introduce an optimum solution for the end consumer.

Platform Leaders was founded by Ahmed Elbatrawy, an expert realtor who brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in buying and selling real estate properties. While being passionate about helping people find their dream homes, he also helps those looking to sell their homes by providing targeted promotion, connecting serious buyers to sellers, negotiating contracts, arranging finances, overseeing inspection, and so much more.

Media Contact

Company: Platform Leaders USA

Contact Person: Mohamed Abdelmohsen

Phone Number: (407) 921-7100

Email: info@homes.com.eg

Address: 2049 W Central Blvd, Orlando, Florida 32805

Country: USA

Website: http://www.platformleaders.net

