Play on PC with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate — it’s $5 off

SAVE $5: As of Feb. 9, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate memberships (normally $44.99) are $5 off at GameStop. Get 3 months of the best deal in gaming for 11% off the original price for a limited time.

You’ve probably heard us and many others call Xbox Game Pass the best deal in gaming. That’s because it’s true — even when it isn’t discounted. It’s such a good deal, in fact, that it almost doesn’t seem possible. Kind of like what we all originally thought about MoviePass, but like, without the shady stuff.

If you have an Xbox or a gaming PC (yes, gaming laptops count), you need to have Xbox Game Pass. It’s on sale for a limited time — pick up a 3-month membership at GameStop and save $5 off the usual price. Trust us, it’ll be the best $40 you’ve ever spent.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is, well, the ultimate version of the world’s favorite gaming service. When you sign up for Game Pass, you’ll get immediate access to a huge selection of popular titles spanning all the way back to the first generation of Xbox. Better yet, Game Pass will also be home to all future Microsoft-exclusive releases on day one, so you won’t have to wait when the year’s most anticipated games drop. An Ultimate subscription will also get you access to Game Pass’ PC library, as well as all the titles under the EA Play umbrella.

Do you really need any more convincing? Snag a 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership at GameStop and save $5.

