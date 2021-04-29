Players at the UAE’s regional technology center spend 30 minutes a day playing mobile games

The Middle East gaming industry is touted as one of the fastest growing in the world, and the region has more than 100 million virtual duelers. Players at the UAE’s regional technology center are known to spend at least 30 minutes a day playing mobile games alone. This trend is reflected in a 17% increase in demand for playground equipment.

The pandemic also sparked a 31% surge in gaming notebook sales in the Middle East, and top consoles like PlayStation have drawn their attention to the region. Together with big brands like Asus, the luxury brand Porsche Design has presented a monitor to increase the stakes for gamers.

Introduced in Kuwait, the PD27 offers crystal clear graphics and state-of-the-art performance in an elegantly designed exterior. The curved 27-inch display transmits precise images using the high-end quad high-definition format. The screen is designed for seamless processing of games with a high octane rating and a refresh rate of 240 Hz.

The machine creates a separate dimension for virtual warriors, with HDR 400 offering precise colors and high brightness. For problem-free integration of gaming PCs, the Porsche Design Monitor has HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity as well as adaptive synchronization to highlight the true beauty of the graphics on offer.

The contrast polishes the images to bring out small details like a character’s clothing as they move quickly across the screen without jerking the game. The monitor has its own wireless keyboard, with which frames per second and the color composition can be changed via RGB.

The ambient lighting on the back creates a sphere around the player for a fascinating experience that is only enhanced by the lifelike DTS sound from 5W stereo speakers. Players can also personalize the visual enjoyment by changing the light colors of an LED strip embedded on top of the stand.

Image: Shutterstock