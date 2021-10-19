Playstation lovers: These 9 deals are just for you

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

If you’re going to take the leap into a new subscription service, you might as well take advantage of all the freebies there are to offer. With these nine Playstation Plus deals on sale for a limited time, you can bundle and save on VPNs, learning apps, and much more.

This digital daze bundle features all your favorites: a year of PlayStation Plus, a lifetime subscription to StackSkills Unlimited, so you can learn everything you’ve ever wanted to know, and a lifetime of security from a world-class VPN (KeepSolid VPN Unlimited) to boot. Get all three for just $69 (regular $1,753).

Credit: PlayStation

If multiple people in your life are PlayStation-obsessed, get two one-year subscriptions for the price of one. Take both home for just $119 for a limited time.

Credit: PlayStation

Connecting with the huge online community that comes with PlayStation Plus could put your computer at risk. Bundle, save, and stay safe with this deal that includes a year of PlayStation Plus and a lifetime subscription to VPN Unlimited to regain full anonymity online. This deal retails for $258, but for a limited time, it’s on sale for over 80% off at just $49.99 for both.

Credit: KeepSolid

When you combine all three codes over time, you’ll get access to PlayStation Plus for three years for just $179.97. Considering it’s $9.99 for a single month ($119.88), that’s quite the steal.

Credit: PlayStation

If you’re a video game lover, you’ve probably thought about creating your own games from time to time. With this Unity Game bundle, you’ll get access to 10 courses on game development, plus a full year of PlayStation Plus for just $69.99 ($2,059 value).

Credit: ZENVA

Computer safety is something too many people ignore. Make sure you’re set for life with this lifetime VPN Unlimited code, plus two years of PlayStation Plus to boot. Bundle and save 60%, which means you’ll take it all home for just $124.98 (normally $318).

Credit: PlayStation

Score three years of PlayStation Plus with three stackable codes (that you can even share!), plus get lifetime access to VPN Unlimited, so you can make sure your browsing history is safe for the rest of time. Get all three for 44% off and pay just $209.97 (normally $378).

Credit: KeepSolid

Remember those freebies I mentioned earlier? Nothing’s better than getting free money for something you were shopping for anyway. With this deal, get a year of PlayStation Plus and a $20 store credit for free to shop in the future. Get both for just $59 for a limited time.

Credit: PlayStation

If you’re a true gamer, you know you’ll need PlayStation Plus for years to come. Get three years for one low price with three stackable codes, plus $20 in store credit to shop with later. Get all of the above for just $179 for a limited time.