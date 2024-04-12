Plaza Retail REIT Announces Date of First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

FREDERICTON, NB, April 12, 2024 /CNW/ – Plaza Retail REIT (“Plaza”) (TSX: PLZ.UN) invites you to participate in a live conference call with senior management discussing Plaza’s first quarter 2024 financial results on Friday, May 10, 2024 at 10:00 am EDT (11:00 am ADT).

Plaza’s financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 will be released prior to the call and will be made available on Plaza’s website at www.plaza.ca in the Investor Relations section, and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/4axfH9U to receive an instant automated call back.

You can also dial direct to be entered to the call by an operator. In this case, please dial in five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call to ensure your participation. The dial-in numbers are:

Local Toronto: 416-764-8659

Local Halifax: 902-704-0254

Toll free, within North America: 1-888-664-6392

If you cannot participate in the live mode, a replay will be available until May 17, 2024. To access the replay, please dial 416-764-8677 (local Toronto) or 1-888-390-0541 (toll free, within North America) and enter passcode 512859 #. The audio replay will also be available for download on Plaza’s website for 90 days following the conference call.

ABOUT PLAZA

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza’s portfolio at December 31, 2023 included interests in 232 properties totaling approximately 8.9 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Plaza’s portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets predominantly occupied by national tenants with a focus on the essential needs, value and convenience market segments. For more information, please visit www.plaza.ca.

SOURCE Plaza Retail REIT

