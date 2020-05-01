Plea for Premier to intervene on saleyards

news, local-news,

IN REGARD to the closure of the Quoiba saleyards, I would suggest the view of the impacted majority is they shouldn’t close. A precursor was in 2013 when the abattoir closed; and now along comes another overseas conglomerate with the blessing of the Foreign Investment Review Board/ACCC. Did these bureaucracies undertake a thorough and exhaustive study to assess the ramifications if this were to occur? The North-West Coast is an extensive decentralised rural area boasting optimum soils and boutique farms producing high grade protein. With the closure of the yards, the resultant carbon footprint will be significant when the incalculable and unnecessary stock movement to Powranna and return is considered. The decision seems clueless. My concern is raised with our ‘freshman’ premier. Lionel Jubb, Erriba (formerly Belmont). CONCERNS over the future of animal welfare in Tasmania has become more frustrating when the leading authority in the state, RSPCA Tasmania enters unknown waters by boldly appointing a controversial new CEO – Jan Davis. Previous statements in Ms Davis’ past showed her in support of love exports and the use of 1080 poisoning, which the RSPCA is vehemently against. How will this marriage work then? We pay tribute to the previous CEO Dr Andrew Byrne who did a great job in bringing this society back from the brink of deliverance, to building confidence back into the community with compassion and concern towards animals. But now with all the doubting Thomas’s who have been voicing their opinion on social media and the like, the hiring of the next CEO openly gives harsh concerns and roasting against this controversial decision. I find it embarrassing and contemptuous that the quest for a new CEO was not sought far and wide and without consultation at least from members. A sad sad day for animal welfare. Barrie Tapp (Animal Cruelty Hotline Australia), Victoria. I SHARE some of Barry Prismalls thoughts (The Examiner, April 26). However, it seems sensible to keep our flag as it is, for example the design represents very well the fact that Australia has emerged from being a British outpost, to having established its own unique identity under the Southern Cross in the Southern Hemisphere. Also, it doesn’t matter that our flag looks similar to New Zealand’s flag. It represents a strong alliance which may become increasingly important and beneficial to both countries in future. O G Parish, Sidmouth. I RECEIVED an impressive letter in the post today (April 28) from Senator Helen Polley. It was printed on very impressive heavy bond paper. What was even more impressive is that the date on the letter is May 4, 2020. Well done Australia Post. The letter did contain some useful contact details for sources of help during the lockdown, but I lost it a little in the last paragraph where Senator Polley reassures me that she is “standing shoulder to shoulder with you and your family” – truly an unfortunate choice of words for these times. Mike Shaw, St Leonards. WE ALL face our challenges at this time and the COVID-19 crisis represents an opportunity to wind-back some of the regulatory overreach stifling society. We need to make everything easier – for the benefit of all. Take one simple example that has recently applied to our business. The Banking and Finance award update in February now requires employees need to log start and finish times and sign off each fortnight that their hours are correct. Sounds simple, but you need to put in the systems, you need to check hours against the scheduled hours, have the employee sign off on actual hours. If they don’t sign off, you need to follow-up to make sure they do. Think of the individual daily steps for everyone keeping track of the clock. If someone does not log their hours (perhaps for a personal emergency, maybe the power was off, the phone was flat, IT issue etc) the failure to sign-off needs to be followed up (another employee or the hapless employer). If hours worked are less than scheduled in one pay run (for example an employee may have attended a school assembly or taken a longer lunch break), then do we pay less (no). What about the following pay run when the hours are made up? Well, firstly that needs to be compared against scheduled hours on which salary is based. That means calculating the overtime, applying leave-loading and comparing that against salary to ensure there has not been an underpayment. Think for a moment how this works if an employer and employees agree they want flexible work arrangements (for example some working from home in ‘normal times’)? How does someone log-in to start work if they collect the mail on the way to the office, or drop it off at the end of the day? The point is – if you try to meet the letter of the law (and there are thousands of these laws) you can’t possibly operate a successful productive business that meets the needs of the employer and expectations of employees and customers. As an aside, I’ve thrown this letter together while waiting for the MyGovID confirmation email to appear (no luck so far). Another brilliant initiative replacing a system that only recently replaced another system. Perhaps the delay is something to do with the website notice about high demand resulting in delays. Still better keep at it as super needs to be paid for employees on time. By the way – none of the above is ‘work’. Work is what delivers the service or product – everything else is noise. Tony Gray, TG Financial, Launceston.

